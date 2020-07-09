Kejriwal seeks detailed death data as recoveries outstrip new cases

Officials said the report sought by the CM will break down the cases into even smaller sections that will look at age, different co-morbid conditions and analyse who is the most at risk. Officials said the report sought by the CM will break down the cases into even smaller sections that will look at age, different co-morbid conditions and analyse who is the most at risk.

With 3,982 recoveries and 2,033 new cases, Delhi saw almost twice as many recoveries as fresh coronavirus cases on Wednesday. The city’s total case count is 1,04,864, of which 23,452 are still active. The toll reached 3,213, with 48 new deaths in 24 hours.

With over 10,000 Covid beds unoccupied in hospitals, the government is now focusing on bringing down the fatality rate, which stands at 3%.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also inaugurated the 500-bed Covid Care facility at Commonwealth Games Village, through video conferencing Wednesday. The facility is linked to Lok Nayak Hospital and a team of 80 doctors and 150 nurses will be stationed there.

The CM asked the principal health secretary, Vikram Dev Dutt, to prepare a detailed report on the factors behind Covid-19 deaths over the past 15 days.

Officials said the data has been sought to identify at-risk categories and focus on targeted interventions. Between June 24 and July 7, 800 people died of the virus. In Delhi, reports of Covid-19 patients from hospitals are first sent to a death audit committee, which analyses the cause of death and whether it can be attributed to the viral disease.

While an overall analysis of deaths was earlier shared in the daily health bulletin — a document that can be accessed by the public — this has not been the case for almost two months.

The last time death data analysis was made public was on May 20. At the time, 176 deaths had been reported in the city and the fatality rate was 1.59%.

As per the analysis then, 52% of those who died were over 60, even as the total cases that fell in this category were 14%. For those below the age of 50, the fatality rate was 21% and the share in total cases was 70%.

The data also had details regarding the prevalence of comorbid conditions in those who died. While 89% of those below the age of 50 had comorbid conditions, this figure was 90% for those above the age of 60.

Officials said the report sought by the CM will break down the cases into even smaller sections that will look at age, different co-morbid conditions and analyse who is the most at risk.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.