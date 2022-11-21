Kejriwal ki sarkar, Kejriwal ka parshad’: AAP launches new MCD poll campaign

With two weeks to go for the municipal corporation polls, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) launched a new campaign called ‘Kejriwal ki sarkar, Kejriwal ka parshad’ on Monday. While launching the campaign, senior AAP leader and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia also attacked the BJP and called it a party with no “vision”.

“People chose the Arvind Kejriwal government for the second time because of the work it has done in Delhi in the sectors of education, health, electricity, water etc… BJP has ruled the MCD for the last 15 years, but it has not done a single work, it does not have an agenda to count on to show the people the work it has done in the civic sector,” said Sisodia.

Saying the BJP only knows to abuse CM Kejriwal and ask for votes, he said “we will not indulge in their ‘tu tu, mai mai’.”

“Taking our abhiyaan to the next level, today we launch our campaign. We know that Kejriwal is going to win and form the government in the MCD, but if the BJP wins even one or two seats in any ward, it will not let the AAP government work in that area. They will interfere and try to stop cleaning of garbage, construction of roads, hospitals and development of schools. So, I am appealing to the people of Delhi to ensure that the Kejriwal government comes to power in the MCD and your ward councillor only belongs to AAP.”

Sisodia also called the BJP a “hate spreading party” that seeks votes by abusing Kejriwal, while Kejriwal and his party get votes by winning the hearts of people.

The AAP has launched several campaigns such as ‘Kejriwal ka 20 guarantees’ and ‘MCD mai bhi Kejriwal’ in the run up to the polls. The party is also holding 500 local level meetings daily and is interacting with the public with an aim to win a majority of seats.

The elections for the reunified MCD and its 250 wards will be held on December 4. Counting of votes and declaration of results will take place on December 7.