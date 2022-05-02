Kejriwal must visit RSS shakhas to learn about nationalism, says Parvesh Singh after AAP’s Tiranga Shakha plan

A day after the AAP’s announcement about starting Tiranga Shakhas in Uttar Pradesh, Bharatiya Janata Party leader Parvesh Sahib Singh invited Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to visit the RSS headquarters in Nagpur and “learn about nationalism”.

“I invite Kejriwal ji to visit RSS office in Jhandewalan (in Delhi) and Nagpur and attend its three-year course to learn about nationalism,” said Verma Sunday. “Nationalism must be in our heart and mind. We know how nationalist he (Kejriwal) is. He raises questions on surgical strikes and opposes The Kashmir Files. What about the riots that happened under his government in Delhi and Patiala,” the West Delhi MP hit back.

The Aam Aadmi Party will float these Tiranga Shakhas in UP on the lines of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the party’s state in charge Sanjay Singh said on Saturday. The AAP intends to open 10,000 Tiranga Shakhas to educate the people of UP about the BJP’s “divide and rule” policy, the Rajya Sabha MP said.

“The people of UP and the country have to be educated about the divisive policies of the BJP. For this, the party will start Tiranga Shakhas in the entire Uttar Pradesh. These will be the shakhas of the RSS versus the shakhas of the AAP. These will be constituted in the next six months,” he said.

The party will begin appointing 10,000 pramukhs to these Tiranga Shakhas from July 1, added the AAP leader.