Kejriwal reviews road work in unauthorised colonies

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Tuesday reviewed the ongoing work to construct roads and lay pipelines in the city’s unauthorised colonies, directed officials to meet project deadlines, while assuring that funds would not be an impediment, according to an official statement.

The responsibility of carrying out civic works in unauthorised colonies falling in 47 out of 70 assembly constituencies in the city comes under the purview of the Irrigation and Flood Control Department (I&FC). The Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC) takes care of the unauthorised colonies in the remaining constituencies.

In the case of I&FC, 784 colonies have been picked to carry out development works. “Out of these, road and street construction projects have received administrative approvals and expenditure sanctions in 755 project works. As many as 441 projects have been completed and the rest are under progress and will be completed by March 2022,” the Chief Minister’s Office said in a statement.

“The Chief Minister directed the officers to get the projects completed within the stipulated timelines and asked the officers to maintain the speed and quality of work, stating that required funds will be disbursed as required by the finance department,” it added. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Urban Development Minister Shri Satyendar Jain and Chief Secretary Vijay Dev attended the review meeting.

Among the constituencies with the highest density of unauthorised colonies, Narela has seen the completion of 22 out of 30 projects, 38 out of 64 at Burari, 16 out of 20 at Bawana, 20 of 39 at Kirari, 11 out of 41 at Uttam Nagar, two out of 10 at Sangam Vihar among others, said the statement.

The DSIIDC informed that it has been entrusted with work across 352 unauthorized colonies. “Out of this, construction of road and rainwater drain has been completed in 172 colonies, while work is in progress in 69 colonies and funds have been released for proposed work in 111 colonies,” it said.