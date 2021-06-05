Kejriwal rectified his mistake, changed flags in press conference: Union culture minister

A few days ago, Union Tourism and Culture Minister Prahlad Patel wrote to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, accusing him of using the national flag as a “decoration” during televised media addresses.

In a letter to Kejriwal, the Union minister had alleged that the flag seen behind the chief minister during his press briefings appears to be in violation of the flag code. “It appears that the national flag has been used for decoration. The white portion in the centre appears to have been reduced and the green portion added to it, which is not in tune with provisions of the Indian Flag Code specified by the Ministry of Home Affairs,” Patel wrote in the letter.

“I do not expect such an act, knowingly or unknowingly, from the honourable chief minister,” he said in the letter, a copy of which was also sent to Delhi Lieutenant-Governor Anil Baijal.

On Saturday afternoon, as Kejriwal aired another address on the unlocking proceedings in Delhi, Patel remarked that the CM has “rectified his mistake”. “Today, the flags shown in the background in his press conference were the right ones,” said the minister in a statement on Saturday evening.

Patel also said that “had Kejriwal accepted his mistake, that would have been his nobility, and he hopes Kejriwal will think on it”.