‘Ready to lay down my life for country’, says Kejriwal after attack at his residence

A day after protesters from the BJP’s youth wing allegedly broke the boom barrier outside his residence and flung paint on the main gate, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal condemned the “hooliganism” and said he was just an ordinary citizen ready to die for the country.

“Kejriwal is not important…I am an ordinary citizen of the country. I can lay down my life for the country. But with this type of goondagardi, the country will not move forward,” he said on Thursday.

कल मेरे घर पर हमला हुआ देश के लिए मेरी जान भी हाज़िर है। पर मैं important नहीं हूँ। देश important है। इस तरह की गुंडागर्दी सही नहीं है। क्या ऐसे देश आगे बढ़ेगा? नहीं ना? आइए सब मिलकर देश के लिए काम करें। pic.twitter.com/wLBcb5b1Wj — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) March 31, 2022

“If we want to take the country forward and make a 21st century Bharat, then we will have to work together and with love. Only then will the country progress. Seventy-five years of the country have already been destroyed with dirty politics, fighting with each other, and goondagardi,” the AAP leader said at an event where he flagged off electric autorickshaws.

“Now, if the ruling party in the country does this sort of goondagardi in the national capital, then what sort of message reaches the youth? The ordinary youth will think this is only right. This is a wrong message, and the country cannot progress like this,” he added.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Wednesday that “the BJP failed to stop Kejriwalji and failed to defeat him, so they want to eliminate him. They are trying to kill him…The attack was [part] of a conspiracy to kill him”.