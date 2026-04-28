Give me strength for ‘Satyagraha’: Kejriwal at Rajghat amid stand-off with Delhi judge

After writing to Delhi HC judge saying they will appear without lawyers in the excise policy case, Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia visit Raj Ghat, call move a “satyagraha”. (X/Arvind Kejriwal)

After Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal and his right-hand man Manish Sisodia wrote to Delhi High Court’s Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma — within hours of each other — that they will go unrepresented before her court in the alleged liquor excise policy scam, the two leaders paid a visit to Raj Ghat Tuesday.

Speaking to the media after his visit, Kejriwal said, “We have great respect for the court, because it is this very judicial system that granted us bail. However, certain circumstances have arisen that have compelled us to undertake this satyagraha.”

The former Delhi Chief Minister added, “We have already stated everything in the letter we wrote to the respected judge, as it is an extremely sensitive matter and it would not be appropriate to speak about it in the media.”