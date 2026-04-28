Give me strength for ‘Satyagraha’: Kejriwal at Rajghat amid stand-off with Delhi judge

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After Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal and his right-hand man Manish Sisodia wrote to Delhi High Court’s Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma — within hours of each other — that they will go unrepresented before her court in the alleged liquor excise policy scam, the two leaders paid a visit to Raj Ghat Tuesday.
Speaking to the media after his visit, Kejriwal said, “We have great respect for the court, because it is this very judicial system that granted us bail. However, certain circumstances have arisen that have compelled us to undertake this satyagraha.”
The former Delhi Chief Minister added, “We have already stated everything in the letter we wrote to the respected judge, as it is an extremely sensitive matter and it would not be appropriate to speak about it in the media.”
In his letter to Justice Sharma on Monday, Kejriwal wrote that he has lost hope of getting justice from the judge in the excise policy case. “Therefore, I have decided to follow the path of Satyagraha as shown by Mahatma Gandhi… I will not appear before her or through a counsel,” he had said.
The letter came days after Justice Sharma refused to recuse from hearing the liquor policy case after Kejriwal and five other accused raised apprehensions of bias and made allegations of a conflict of interest for the judge.
Justice Sharma is hearing a criminal revision filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against the trial court’s decision in February discharging Kejriwal, his former deputy Sisodia along with 21 other accused.
In his four-page letter, Kejriwal had said he had taken this decision by listening to the voice of his conscience. He also stated he would reserve the right to approach the Supreme Court in appeal against Justice Sharma’s decision.
“I do not take this step lightly. I am fully conscious that by doing so, I may prejudice my own legal interests. I understand that I may lose the opportunity to advance submissions before this Hon’ble Court and that adverse consequences in law may follow. I am prepared to bear those consequences,” he had said in the letter.
On Tuesday morning, Sisodia also wrote to Justice Sharma. Stating that “there is no path left except Satyagraha” and claiming that he does not “expect justice”, he said, “No lawyer will appear on my behalf either. Your children’s future is in the hands of (Solicitor General of India) Tushar Mehta.”
Kejriwal, in a post on X, wrote: “Today, upon reaching Raj Ghat with Manish Ji and other companions, I paid homage to the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi Ji. My only prayer to Bapu is that he forever grant strength to our resolve to walk on the path of ‘Satyagraha’ shown by him. I have unwavering faith that with Bapu’s blessings, we will remain steadfast with complete devotion on this arduous path of Satyagraha.”
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