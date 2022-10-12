scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Oct 12, 2022

Kejriwal used Punjab police for political ambitions: Tajinder Bagga after court relief

The BJP spokesperson thanked the Delhi and Haryana police for 'standing behind me in this fight for truth' in the case filed over his statement about the AAP leader and chief minister.

Tejinder Bagga arrest political vendetta as AAP finds us a threat in Punjab: BJPTejinderpal Singh Bagga (File Photo)

Soon after the Punjab and Haryana High Court quashed a first information report registered against him, Delhi BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga said on Wednesday the court had shown that no one should consider himself above law.

“The Punjab police, which eradicated terrorism, have been defamed by (Delhi Chief Minister Arvind) Kejriwal as he asked them to book a false case against me. The Punjab police were used by Kejriwal for his personal political ambitions,” the Delhi BJP spokesperson said.

Bagga had moved the high court seeking the quashing of an FIR registered against him on the complaint of AAP Punjab spokesperson Dr Sunny Singh Ahluwalia. The complaint referred to a statement allegedly made by Bagga, which it said had constituted “instigation or incitement to cause violence, use of force or imminent hurt to Arvind Kejriwal and other AAP members in a pre-designed, well-planned and orchestrated manner”.

Police had booked Bagga under various charges, including promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race or place of birth; doing acts prejudicial to the maintenance of harmony; and making statements creating or promoting enmity, hatred or ill will between classes.

Bagga said, “I will keep asking questions. You had said that you will jail those who were behind the sacrilege of the Guru Granth Sahib. Why have they not been arrested? I will ask you every day why the drug mafia has not been controlled”.

The BJP leader thanked the Delhi and Haryana police for “standing behind me in this fight for truth”.

First published on: 12-10-2022 at 03:32:39 pm
