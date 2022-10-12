Kejriwal used Punjab police for political ambitions: Tajinder Bagga after court relief

Soon after the Punjab and Haryana High Court quashed a first information report registered against him, Delhi BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga said on Wednesday the court had shown that no one should consider himself above law.

“The Punjab police, which eradicated terrorism, have been defamed by (Delhi Chief Minister Arvind) Kejriwal as he asked them to book a false case against me. The Punjab police were used by Kejriwal for his personal political ambitions,” the Delhi BJP spokesperson said.

Bagga had moved the high court seeking the quashing of an FIR registered against him on the complaint of AAP Punjab spokesperson Dr Sunny Singh Ahluwalia. The complaint referred to a statement allegedly made by Bagga, which it said had constituted “instigation or incitement to cause violence, use of force or imminent hurt to Arvind Kejriwal and other AAP members in a pre-designed, well-planned and orchestrated manner”.

Police had booked Bagga under various charges, including promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race or place of birth; doing acts prejudicial to the maintenance of harmony; and making statements creating or promoting enmity, hatred or ill will between classes.

Bagga said, “I will keep asking questions. You had said that you will jail those who were behind the sacrilege of the Guru Granth Sahib. Why have they not been arrested? I will ask you every day why the drug mafia has not been controlled”.

The BJP leader thanked the Delhi and Haryana police for “standing behind me in this fight for truth”.