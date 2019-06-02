Kejriwal promise: In four months, Delhi’s Deoli residents will get 24×7 piped water supply

With the AAP’s vote share in the capital showing an alarming slide in the Lok Sabha polls, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Saturday kicked off a public outreach programme wherein he will take out padyatras across all 70 Assembly constituencies.

From 33% in the 2014 polls, AAP’s vote share is down to 18.1%.

Kejriwal, accompanied by Raghav Chadha, local MLA Prakash Jarwal and a team of DJB officials, visited the Deoli Assembly constituency in South Delhi. Chadha, the party’s South Delhi candidate, had come second in the polls.

At Deoli, where availability of water is a big issue, Kejriwal assured residents that laying of pipelines will start in two months, and that they will soon get steady water supply from the Sonia Vihar water treatment plant within four months.

The AAP chief also assured people that 60 new borewells will come up in the area: “I have also ordered laying of water pipelines; it will start in two months. In the next four months, you will get clean drinking water in your taps at home.”

During his padyatra, the CM, who also holds the water department portfolio, came across two private borewells and ordered officials to file FIRs against the people involved.

Several residents told Kejriwal that due to lack of DJB tankers, they were dependent on private ones who take advantage of the crisis and charge a hefty amount.

“I’ve been told DJB tankers don’t come here very regularly. At times, people are forced to buy water from private tankers. I have given strict orders to DJB officials to ensure no one has to pay for water tankers. DJB will send as many tankers as required. Who do you contact for a private tanker when you don’t get the DJB one? Is there a specific phone number? How much do you pay them?” the CM asked the residents.

After the rout in the polls, Kejriwal had interacted with many MLAs and issues related to water had come up in several such meetings.

“The CM, accompanied by local MLAs, will take out such padyatras regularly and cover all constituencies. During the interactions, he will address area-specific issues ranging from water, waste management, power etc,” said an AAP functionary.