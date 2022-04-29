scorecardresearch
Friday, April 29, 2022
Kejriwal praises Atishi for United Nations speech on ‘Delhi model of governance’

The AAP chief says the MLA’s address to the UN General Assembly was ‘a moment of pride for India’ and that ‘the world is now looking up to Delhi for solutions in many areas of urban governance’.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
April 29, 2022 3:38:31 pm
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (Twitter @ArvindKejriwal)

Aam Aadmi Party supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal praised party MLA Atishi’s speech at the United Nations on Friday.

In her speech titled “Delhi model of governance”, the Oxford-educated Kalkaji MLA talked about the development work done by the AAP government in the national capital in the past seven years.

Retweeting a video of Atishi’s address to the General Assembly, Kejriwal said, “A moment of pride for India. Delhi and AAP make Indians proud. The world is now looking up to Delhi for solutions in many areas of urban governance. We all will learn from each other to make world a better place.”

He further congratulated Atishi and said, “Well done, Atishi. This is a very proud moment. Many congratulations on making the whole world aware of the potential of the country and the sentiments of the people of Delhi and the country on such a huge international platform. The country wants such progressive thinking. India now wants to move forward towards progress. This is a moment of pride for India. Delhi and AAP make Indians proud. The world is now looking up to Delhi for solutions in many areas of urban governance. We all will learn from each other to make the world a better place.”

In her speech, Atishi talked about how the AAP government reduced electricity tariffs, developed government schools, improved public health infrastructure by introducing Mohalla Clinics and took several other initiatives for the public welfare in the past seven years.

“About four million households in Delhi gets zero electricity bills, more than 1,500 residential areas has access to piped water supply and around in 200,000 students shifted from private schools to government schools, and Mohalla Clinics are providing free healthcare to citizens at a low cost to the government,” Atishi said in her speech.

Atishi also said that the party’s model of governance had increased Delhi’s gross domestic product.

