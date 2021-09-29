Kejriwal pitch: Curriculum to instil deshbhakti 24×7

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Tuesday launched the ‘Deshbhakti Curriculum’ and said there was a need to create an atmosphere where people experience patriotic feelings 24×7, and not just on watching patriotic movies or singing the national anthem. He said the curriculum would work to instil such feelings in students.

“When we see the tiranga in all its glory, our hearts get full of joy and pride. Every time we sing the national anthem, talk about our freedom fighters, it feels like time stops. All of this is the feeling of deshbhakti. The problem is that it only props up when we do something of this sort. We need to develop an environment wherein all of us and our children constantly feel patriotic 24×7. We can only imagine what the future would look like if this happens,” he said at the launch at Chhatrasal Stadium.

Adding that patriotism was not just about soldiers on the border, he said, “Deshbhakti is present within each and every individual of this country. It is something one is born with. But it needs an impetus. There’s a Gandhi, a Bose, a Nehru, a Chandrashekhar Azad, a Sardar Patel, an Abul Kalam Azad inside all of us. We just need to wake them up,” he said.

Kejriwal drew a distinction between professionals and patriotic professionals.

“For example, a doctor will think of how he can earn more. A deshbhakt doctor will look out to help the maximum number of people. He will think of how he can aid the person at his door, whether or not they can pay the fees,” he said.

Kejriwal said Delhi was making a “small beginning” in developing the curriculum, and that it would soon “spread to the whole country”.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said the curriculum would make every student a “kattar deshbhakt”.

“This curriculum is not going to talk about patriotism, rather it will work to generate the patriotic spirit (jazbaa). It will not develop students who grow up and keep talking about patriotism, it will develop students who have the patriotic spirit in their hearts. Secondly, it will not be a curriculum of moral preaching… It will not be a curriculum based on rote learning of historical facts. In this, every student will look towards their heart and (patriotic) spirit,” he said.

Sisodia cited examples of Bhagat Singh, Rani of Jhansi, and Ambedkar, among others. “They (students) will think and talk about this passion (that existed in these patriots), and instil it in their hearts… This curriculum will make them think where on the scales (tarazu) of patriotism does my work fall, where do my thoughts fall?”

“Every year we will include 100 stories in the curriculum. Students will go through the stories of their lives and instil the feeling of patriotism… From nursery to Class 120, every child will go through 700-800 stories and 500-600 songs. That’s our preparation. Additionally, every class will begin with five minutes of “deshbhakti dhyan” or mindful meditation where students will have to think of five patriots and feel grateful towards them,” he said.

Principal Secretary Education H Rajesh Prasad, Director Education Udit Prakash Rai, Principal Advisor to Director Education Shailendra Sharma, and the core team members of the curriculum, among others, were also present at the event.

A short interaction also took place with students and teachers who were part of the pilot project. Almost all of them said they had some apprehensions in the beginning but ended up loving the course and understanding its importance.

It was piloted by about 20 teachers with over 200 students before the content was finalised.

Deshbhakti curriculum will be rolled out from nursery to Class 12, as and when the schools reopen for the respective grades.