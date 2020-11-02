Kejriwal: No dengue deaths reported in Delhi this year

“Owing to the aggressive campaign by the Delhi government this year, no dengue-related death has been reported in the national capital,” a statement issued by the government said.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Sunday said that there hasn’t been a death due to dengue in the city this year, after the anti-dengue campaign was run for the second year in a row.

Under the ‘10 Hafte 10 Baje, 10 Minute’ campaign, the CM and government officials engaged with citizens through social media, asking them to check for conditions in their houses which would encourage mosquito breeding, and eliminate them.

According to data, the number of dengue deaths has been declining since 2017. In 2017, the city had reported 10 deaths, which fell to 4 in 2018 and 2 in 2019. The ten-week campaign will end next week. This year, Delhi has also seen the least number of dengue cases in at least three years.

