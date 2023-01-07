Kejriwal message to L-G: Respect Constitution

Alleging that L-G VK Saxena is misusing his powers and issuing orders, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Friday wrote to him, asking him to “respect the Constitution and allow the elected government to fulfil the dreams of 2 crore people of Delhi”.

The letter comes on the heels of the ruckus over MCD mayoral polls, the nomination of Aldermen and the appointment of Haj Committee members.

Kejriwal wrote, “Strange things are happening in the governance of the capital of India. As per the Constitution, there is a democratically elected government in Delhi. Barring three ‘reserved’ subjects, namely police, public order, and land, executive control over all other subjects in concurrent and state lists lie with the elected government. The subjects in control of the elected government are popularly called ‘transferred’ subjects. Hon’ble L-G has executive control over the three reserved subjects.”

He accused “the L-G of issuing direct orders practically on every subject irrespective of whether it is reserved or transferred, irrespective of whether the L-G has the powers to do that or not”.

The CM also said the L-G issues directions to the Chief Secretary, who gets them implemented bypassing and ignoring the elected Delhi government. “One would ask why are the officers implementing the L-G’s illegal orders. Because the Hon’ble L-G has complete control over the bureaucracy. The L-G has the power to transfer, suspend or take any other action against any employee of the Delhi government. Unfortunately, the elected government of Delhi has no control over employees. Therefore, Delhi government officers do not have the courage to say no to the L-G even if his orders are completely bizarre,” reads the letter.

Pointing out that Saxena does not hold the power to nominate candidates for Aldermen in the MCD, Kejriwal alleged that he was “dictating” 10 names, all of whom are from the BJP, and directed the Chief Secretary to issue a notification. “Since this is a transferred subject, as per the Constitution, it is the elected government which has the power to nominate these members,” he said.

The L-G House earlier in the day denied the allegations made by the AAP and Kejriwal regarding the nomination of Aldermen and said these were as per factual, legal and constitutional provisions in this regard. “The LG, who is the ‘Administrator’ has nominated 10 persons in pursuance of powers vested in him vide Section 3(3)(b)(i) of the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act (DMC Act) 1957,” Raj Niwas officials said.