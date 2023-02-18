Kejriwal says L-G tried to appoint solicitor-general Tushar Mehta as govt counsel in Mayor poll case

A day after the Supreme Court ruled in favour of the AAP, that members nominated by the lieutenant governor cannot vote in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi mayoral election, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has accused L-G Vinai Kumar Saxena of constitutional overreach.

The AAP supremo accused Saxena of interfering in the administration of justice and being in contempt of court by trying to “forcibly prevent” the government from presenting its views before the Supreme Court by directing the urban development department to appoint solicitor-general Tushar Mehta, who happened to be the L-G’s counsel, to argue the government’s case.

Raj Niwas was not immediately available for comment on the chief minister’s allegations.

“The Supreme Court has come in the way of the BJP and the L-G trying to have a BJP mayor by force. Shelley Oberoi, our mayoral candidate, had taken the matter to court; the L-G on the night of February 9, the eve of the hearing, directed the urban development secretary to appoint his own counsel, Tushar Mehta, to represent the Delhi government,” Kejriwal alleged Saturday.

“The L-G essentially said: My lawyer is Tushar Mehta, your lawyer too should be Tushar Mehta. The urban development secretary was forced by the L-G to appoint him…The L-G, to hide the facts from the court and the people, muscled his way into getting this appointment done. This is illegal,” he said.

Alleging that this amounted to criminal contempt of court, Kejriwal appealed to Saxena “not to resort to hooliganism to interfere in the functioning of the government”.

As a constitutional functionary, Kejriwal said, the L-G has a duty to ensure justice instead of “trampling upon the Constitution”. “The L-G is trampling upon the Constitution. How can Delhi function like this? How can the country go on like this?” the chief minister asked.

However, Kejriwal stated, there was “an attempt by Hon’ble L-G to prevent the Delhi government” from presenting its views before the apex court. The L-G, Kejriwal said, wished to “appoint the counsel for himself as well as the opposing party.”

“Most actions taken by Hon’ble L-G regarding MCD mayor elections were brazenly illegal and unconstitutional. Was that the reason why Hon’ble L-G wanted to prevent the truth being stated before the Hon’ble SC?” he asked.

“Such action of the Hon’ble LG amounts to interference in the administration of justice and criminal contempt. It lowers the dignity of the high office of Hon’ble L-G, Sir,” he added.