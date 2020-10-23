Kejriwal lays foundation stone of new block at Lok Nayak Hospital

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal inaugurates Delhi government's second plasma bank at the Lok Nayak Hospital in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Express photo: Praveen Khanna)

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday laid the foundation stone for the construction of a state-of-the-art 1,500-bed block at the Delhi government’s Lok Nayak Hospital, making it one of the largest facilities in the country.

Located in central Delhi, the hospital currently has 2,000 beds, all of which are dedicated to Covid-19 patients at the moment. The new block, Maternity, Medicine and Advanced Pediatrics Block, will be completed in the next 30 months.

“With the construction of the new state-of-the-art block with 25 floors, fully air-conditioned with modular OTs and other facilities, the bed strength of the hospital will grow to 3,500, and an additional block coming up will have 300 more beds. So, there will be a total of 3,800 beds, and that will make this hospital, one of the biggest facilities in the country,” Kejriwal said.

Calling it a “world-class facility”, Kejriwal said the hospital has said that the new 1,500-bed block is to be built at a cost of Rs 450 crore with per bed cost coming out to be Rs 30 lakh. “This is much less than similar projects done by the Centre or any state government, where the average cost turns out to be Rs 1.25 crore to Rs 1.5 crore per bed. We save money and use it for the public,” he said.

