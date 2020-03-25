Delhi: Kejriwal launches two COVID-19 helplines amid nationwide lockdown

Kejriwal said the helpline on e-passes will be launched in another few hours. (ANI/Twitter) Kejriwal said the helpline on e-passes will be launched in another few hours. (ANI/Twitter)

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday announced the launch of two helplines – one that will allow people attached with essential services getting e-passes and the other for general people to lodge complaints related to any form of police harassment during the lockdown period.

Kejriwal made the announcement during a joint press briefing with Lt Governor Anil Baijal after a review meeting on administrative preparedness in ensuring the maintenance of essential supplies in the city over the next three weeks.

Baijal said some amount of inconvenience was “bound to happen”. However, the administration is trying to sort out the issues, he said.

Kejriwal said the helpline on e-passes will be launched in another few hours. “Anyone attached with essential services such as running grocery shops, vegetable shops, chemist stores and others can make one call and get the passes issued,” Kejriwal said.

He also announced the launch of a helpline – 011-23469536 – for registering complaints related to harassment by police during the lockdown period. The helpline will be monitored by the Delhi Police Commissioner, the CM added.

The e-passes will help those engaged in running essential services but not having ID cards like government employees or media persons. It will also help those working in dairy units, medicine factories, warehouses, he said.

“The Centre, Delhi government, Delhi Police working are unitedly. There is no need to panic. We saw queues outside shops after the PM’s address last night. Such gatherings will defeat the entire purpose of the lockdown,” Kejriwal said.

