Attack on Delhi CM’s house: AAP MLA moves HC, seeks SIT probe

A day after nearly 200 protesters, allegedly from the BJP’s youth wing Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, broke the boom barrier outside Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence and flung paint on the main gate, Aam Aadmi Party MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj approached the Delhi High Court with a petition seeking constitution of a Special Investigation Team for an independent probe into the attack.

Bhardwaj in the petition, which is likely to come up for hearing on Friday, also sought a probe into the role of police officers who were responsible for maintaining the security cordon outside the CM’s residence. Besides seeking a direction for appropriate security outside Kejriwal’s residence, the petition also prays for compliance of an earlier court order for securing the road outside his residence.

Submitting that the violence was directed towards Kejriwal and his family, Bhardwaj has argued that it was meant to subdue the highest elected official of the national capital by the use of force and, therefore, also the elected government of the national capital. “This was a direct attack on democracy,” reads the petition.

Accusing the Delhi Police of completely abdicating its duty, Bhardwaj has alleged that it appears the police “was hand in glove with the goons as the goons are members of the ruling party in the central government” which controls the force. In the past as well, there was an attack on the residence of the Deputy Chief Minister and then also police did not take any steps to stop the attackers, he has alleged.

“It is due to such inaction and complicity of the police that BJP goons have become emboldened to carry out repeated attacks on elected officials of the Government of NCT of Delhi,” Bhardwaj has alleged further in the plea.

Doubting that Delhi Police will carry out a fair investigation in the case, Bhardwaj has further argued that when attacks on elected officials in Delhi are becoming a routine matter, if responsibility is not fixed, then the public will lose confidence in the rule of law.