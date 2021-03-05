Kejriwal, his parents get Covid shot: ‘Nothing to fear’

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal leaves with his parents after getting vaccinated at Lok Nayak hospital on Thursday. Tashi Tobgyal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his parents were among the 27,959 people who got the Covid vaccine in the city on Thursday. They received the first jab at Lok Nayak Hospital, and Kejriwal appealed to people who are eligible to come forward and get vaccinated.

Following the vaccination, Kejriwal said there is “nothing to fear” and that he and his parents were “perfectly healthy”. The 52-year-old AAP chief, who took the Covishield vaccine, has a history of diabetes for which he had undergone treatment in the past.

“As you all can see, we are perfectly healthy and are facing no complications. We are fortunate that we now have a vaccine to tackle Covid-19. I want to appeal to everyone who is eligible to get the Covid vaccination done. They should resolve all doubts they had in their minds. There is nothing to fear,” Kejriwal told reporters.

According to Delhi government officials, while almost equal number of vaccination slots are available at private and government facilities, the former is what most people have preferred so far. “Of those who fall in the prioritised age group, 69% (11,344) turned up at private facilities and remaining 31% (5,159) at government facilities,” an official said.

Booking slots, meanwhile, remained vacant across government facilities. While 64% people across all groups turned up against 17,800 slots in private facilities, the rate was 29% for 17,500 slots in government facilities.

Of the 27,959 people who received shots on Thursday, 23,150 received their first dose and 4,809 received the second dose. Of the total, 2,175 people with the listed co-morbid conditions received the vaccine. Officials said that six minor adverse events were reported on Thursday.

Vaccination is being carried out at 402 session sites in the city. Kejriwal said as and when the Delhi government receives further directions, it will increase the number of vaccination centres in the capital.

“We are constantly in touch with the central government and are working on their directions. As and when we receive further directions, we will increase the number of vaccination centres,” he said. His Cabinet colleagues are also getting vaccinated, the CM said.

Meanwhile, Lt-Governor Anil Baijal and his wife took their first dose of the vaccine at the Tirath Ram Shah Hospital on Thursday.