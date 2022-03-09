Kejriwal govt made education agenda for all: Sisodia

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia Tuesday said India needs a “focused and dedicated approach to achieve the goals set by the National Education Policy 2020 and provide quality education to every child”.

He was talking to stakeholders from the field of education at “ThinkEdu Conclave”.

“Until the Kejriwal government came into power, education was never the agenda of elections across the nation and now each state wants a government which can work towards the development of the education sector. Even political parties have started to give priority to education,” Sisodia said.

He added that from infrastructure to inculcating a growth mindset among students and other stakeholders, the Kejriwal government has been working on each component of the education system in a structured manner.

“The government was always sure what it wanted from education. And it began with increasing the education budget share to 25% in 2015. Today all the Delhi government schools have been provided with state-of-the-art infrastructure, which includes smart classrooms, highly equipped laboratories, computer labs, montessori labs, and world-class sports facilities. This target was achieved with the little shift of budget here and there and giving priority to education,” he said.