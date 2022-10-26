Arvind Kejriwal asks Centre to include photos of Ganesh, Laxmi on currency notes

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday appealed to the Centre to include pictures of Hindu deities Lakshmi and Ganesh on Indian currency notes. Adding pictures of the Hindu Gods alongside that of Mahatma Gandhi will bring prosperity to India, the AAP National Convenor said.

The Delhi Chief Minister clarified that he was not asking to change currency notes, instead was requesting for new currency notes to include pictures of Lakshmi and Ganesh. “Everyday new currency notes are printed. These pictures can be added then,” Kejriwal said, adding that the two gods were associated with prosperity.

“Indonesia is a Muslim majority country and has only 2-3 percent Hindus and they have Ganesh ji’s photo on their currency…when Indonesia can do why can’t we do,” Kejriwal said while addressing a press conference in the National Capital.

The AAP leader added that he would soon write to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the matter.

“Despite making efforts, sometimes our efforts do not fructify if gods and goddesses are not blessing us. I appeal to PM (Modi) to have photos of Lord Ganesha and Goddess Laxmi on our currency (notes).” PTI quoted him as saying.

Ahead of the Gujarat assembly polls, the AAP leader challenged the BJP to cite one good work it had done in Gujarat, where it has run a government for the last 27 years.

Speaking about the upcoming MCD polls, Kejriwal said that he was confident that the people of Delhi would reject the BJP and that the AAP is fully prepared. MCD elections are slated to take place in December.