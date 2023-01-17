‘L-G humare sar par baithe hain’: Kejriwal continues attack on Saxena in Delhi Assembly

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Tuesday compared Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena to a British viceroy and asked if the people of the country had fought for Independence only to be subjected to dictatorial behaviour.

Kejriwal was speaking on the second day of the Delhi Assembly’s Winter Session, a day after an uproar in the House over what the ruling AAP said was interference by Saxena in the government’s functioning. Monday’s session was adjourned within a few minutes following sloganeering from both Aam Aadmi Party and BJP MLAs. After this, AAP legislators, including the chief minister and his deputy Manish Sisodia, decided to protest outside the L-G’s residence.

On Tuesday, the Delhi chief minister once again brought up the issue of teachers’ training in Finland as he objected to the Delhi L-G seeking a cost-benefit analysis for the programme.

“I went to meet the L-G and I want to share the discussion I had with him. I wish BJP leaders were also here to listen to this. Nothing is permanent in this world. Aaj Delhi mein humari sarkar hai, unke L-G hain, kal agar bhagwan ne chaha to aisa bhi ho sakta hai Centre main humari sarkar ho aur L-G humare ho. (Today, the AAP has the government in Delhi and they (BJP) have the L-G. Tomorrow, if God wills, it is possible that we will have a government in the Centre and our L-G). But I assure you that our L-G will not behave like this and will not stop the work of an elected government,” he said.

Speaking about the file about sending Delhi government school teachers to Finland for a training programme and alleging for which Saxena has refused permission, Kejriwal said, “Delhi has 2 crore people and lakhs of children. I consider all these children as mine. All these children are Harshita and Pulkit (his son and daughter). My only objective is to provide a good education to all the children.”

On its part, the L-G’s Office has denied it has refused permission. It said Saxena had asked for a detailed cost-benefit assessment of the programme, whether the agency conducting the training is equipped to do so, and if the training can be done in India itself. Kejriwal and Sisodia have hit out at the L-G for ordering a cost-benefit analysis.

“Teachers and principals shape the future of the children. But they are being stopped. LG sir is saying that he has rejected but he has advised considering a cost-benefit analysis. He has returned the file twice with objections. When you apply for a driving licence, they will not say no to you, they will object and give you different reasons and will fail you,” Kejriwal said.

Advertisement

He also held up a piece of paper and said it had the names of BJP MPs, MLAs, and ministers who studied abroad.

Alleging that the L-G is stalling all work being done by an elected government, Kejriwal said, “He does not have any power but he is sitting on our head. Yeh to begani shaadi main Abdullah deewana ho gaya, L-G humare sar par baithe hain… How can the L-G decide how we educate our children? When the Supreme Court clearly says that L-G does not have any authority to take independent decisions and issue orders”.

“When I told him about the SC order and judgment… He says it might be the SC’s opinion. I was shocked and told him ‘Sir, this is contempt of court order’… L-G Sir is not my headmaster. Even my teachers have never checked my homework as he does. I am an educated person, elected by the people. When I asked, he said ‘I have been appointed by the President of India and have the power’. He is like the British viceroy,” Kejriwal said.

Advertisement

The eight BJP MLAs, meanwhile, came to the Assembly dressed in black, wearing black turbans, to protest against “corruption by the Delhi government”. As the proceedings started, MLAs Ajay Mahawar, Jitendra Mahajan, OP Sharma and Abhay Verma were marshalled for entering the well of the house and were suspended for the entire day. The others boycotted the session.