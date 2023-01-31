scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 31, 2023
Advertisement

Ready to host Arvind Kejriwal and MLAs, but no word from Delhi Govt yet: Raj Niwas

Arvind Kejriwal had declined the invitation citing his unavailability as he was in Punjab adding that he would seek another appointment with the LG later.

arvind kejriwal, arvind kejriwal news, Vinai Kumar Saxena, delhi lg vs kejriwal, aap govt delhi, delhi government, delhi news, news, latest news, latest delhi news, current affairs, indian expressChief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (left), Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena (right). (File)
Listen to this article
Ready to host Arvind Kejriwal and MLAs, but no word from Delhi Govt yet: Raj Niwas
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Almost a week after he extended an invite to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, his cabinet colleagues, and AAP MLAs to meet them, Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena is yet to receive a response from the Delhi government, L-G House officials said.

Saxena had, on January 26, invited Kejriwal, Delhi’s ministers, and any 10 Aam Aadmi Party legislators for a meeting to discuss the administrative functioning and governance of the city, the following day.

Kejriwal had declined the invitation citing his unavailability as he was in Punjab adding that he would seek another appointment with the LG later.

Also Read |‘How can L-G repeatedly scuttle it?’: Delhi govt re-sends Finland teachers’ training proposal to Raj Niwas

This was two days after they had rubbed shoulders at Saxena’s ‘At Home’ event following public letters accusing each other of not adhering to constitutional norms when it came to running the city.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Attorney, always
Delhi Confidential: Attorney, always
Gender gap in undergraduate programmes widens, gains of last few years lo...
Gender gap in undergraduate programmes widens, gains of last few years lo...
Budget signal from states for FM: Capital spending gets boost
Budget signal from states for FM: Capital spending gets boost
In a remote mountain village in Tamil Nadu, doctors are just a click away
In a remote mountain village in Tamil Nadu, doctors are just a click away

Almost a week later, however, L-G House officials said they were yet to receive any communication from the Delhi government regarding the meeting. As a matter of routine, however, Kejriwal and Saxena are scheduled to meet for a weekly review meeting on Friday.

Kejriwal had, during a session of the Delhi Legislative Assembly earlier this month, led a march to Raj Niwas demanding a meeting with Saxena over his alleged interference in the AAP government’s daily affairs.

More from Delhi

Saxena had invited him and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. Kejriwal, however, had declined the invitation demanding that all AAP MLAs should be allowed to meet him.

First published on: 31-01-2023 at 09:31 IST
Next Story

Tamil Nadu CM Stalin says pitching govt nominees in Collegium is interference in Judiciary’s independence

🇮🇳 Republic Day Special Price | This limited offer gives you an annual subscription at Rs 999 along with added benefits
See Offer
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 31: Latest News
Advertisement
close