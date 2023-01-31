Ready to host Arvind Kejriwal and MLAs, but no word from Delhi Govt yet: Raj Niwas

Almost a week after he extended an invite to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, his cabinet colleagues, and AAP MLAs to meet them, Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena is yet to receive a response from the Delhi government, L-G House officials said.

Saxena had, on January 26, invited Kejriwal, Delhi’s ministers, and any 10 Aam Aadmi Party legislators for a meeting to discuss the administrative functioning and governance of the city, the following day.

Kejriwal had declined the invitation citing his unavailability as he was in Punjab adding that he would seek another appointment with the LG later.

This was two days after they had rubbed shoulders at Saxena’s ‘At Home’ event following public letters accusing each other of not adhering to constitutional norms when it came to running the city.

Almost a week later, however, L-G House officials said they were yet to receive any communication from the Delhi government regarding the meeting. As a matter of routine, however, Kejriwal and Saxena are scheduled to meet for a weekly review meeting on Friday.

Kejriwal had, during a session of the Delhi Legislative Assembly earlier this month, led a march to Raj Niwas demanding a meeting with Saxena over his alleged interference in the AAP government’s daily affairs.

Saxena had invited him and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. Kejriwal, however, had declined the invitation demanding that all AAP MLAs should be allowed to meet him.