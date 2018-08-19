Kejriwal converts SDM offices into donation camps for Kerala flood relief

At least 56 people protesting against the Centre’s alleged inaction were detained near Jantar Mantar. (Express photo/Amit Mehra) At least 56 people protesting against the Centre’s alleged inaction were detained near Jantar Mantar. (Express photo/Amit Mehra)

With Kerala battling floods unleashed by heavy rain, the Delhi government as well as residents of the capital have sought to lend a helping hand. Officials at Kerala House have, meanwhile, requested that instead of giving relief material in kind, people should contribute to the relief fund.

S Shyam Kumar, joint secretary to the government, Non-resident Keralites Affairs department, said, “We are mostly accepting demand draft and cheque. We request people to contribute to the relief funds as food materials are difficult to transport. Even if we send that by air, it will reach Thiruvananthapuram, but cannot reach the places most affected.”

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal chaired a meeting on the issue at his residence, attended by Kerala resident commissioner Puneet Kumar, Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash, Principal Secretary (Home) Manoj Parida and other top officials.

At the meeting, a decision was taken to open donation centres at all Sub-Divisional Magistrate offices in the capital.

“People are requested to donate clothes, blankets and bedsheets. They are also requested to donate to the Kerala chief minister’s distress relief fund. The Delhi government will send water bottles, biscuits and dry food packets in bulk. Advertisements will be issued to request people to donate generously,” an official statement said.

Kejriwal also announced that all AAP MLAs, MPs and Delhi government ministers will donate a month’s salary as assistance. He also requested all Delhi government employees to donate at least a day’s salary. The Delhi government had also announced Rs 10 crore financial aid for the state.

The Delhi University Teachers’ Association has also made an appeal to the staff association of all 75 colleges of DU to help people affected due to the floods.

Meanwhile, 56 protesters, including some JNU students, were detained near Jantar Mantar by police while they were marching towards Connaught Place Saturday afternoon. The protest was against alleged inaction by the central government to provide relief to the flood-hit state. Following a few hours of detention, they were allowed to go, police said.

