Kejriwal says queues in Delhi hospitals due to patients from other states, BJP hits back

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has attributed long queues at government hospitals in the city to the influx of patients from other states.

Kejriwal said “people from outside” were landing up in Delhi for a medical treatment, which makes it difficult for people of the national capital to avail the services smoothly.

“Now, it so happens that a person from Bihar buys a (travel) ticket of Rs 500, reaches Delhi, gets free of cost operation worth Rs 5 lakh and returns back. It gives the joy that they are people of the country and they should get the treatment and be happy. But, Delhi has its capacity, how can it treat everyone in the country,” Kejriwal had said while laying the foundation stone of a new 362-bed trauma centre at the Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital on Sunday.

The Delhi Chief Minister highlighted that the reason behind this influx is due to better services available in the national capital compared to other states. Stating that Delhi’s healthcare model is being built upon that of Denmark, Kejriwal said, “There has been a massive expansion in the health infrastructure in Delhi in various levels.”

Reacting to the statement, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari accused Kejriwal of “humiliating” people from Bihar and other states. Tiwari said if a person from Bihar or any other state gets treatment in Delhi, why does it pain Arvind Kejriwal. He has shown his “hatred” once again, Tiwari told reporters. “If Kejriwal has any personal and political enmity with me, he may say anything directly. Why humiliate people from Bihar, UP and other states by flaunting health services of his government,” Tiwari was quoted as saying by PTI.

Last week, Kejriwal had taken a dig at Tiwari saying he would be the first to be evicted from Delhi if the National Register of Citizens (NRC) exercise is implemented in the national capital. Tiwari has been demanding NRC for Delhi to expel “foreigners” living illegally in the city.

“Kejriwal is bewildered since he is not getting the support of people for the forthcoming Assembly elections. So, he is targeting me to humiliate Purvanchalis, Biharis and others living in Delhi,” said Tiwari, who hails from Bihar.