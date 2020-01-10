Kejriwal brings out another report card: Delhi polls a contest between two models

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal during a press conference (Express Photo By Amit Mehra) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal during a press conference (Express Photo By Amit Mehra)

The upcoming Delhi Assembly polls will be a contest between two governance models, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said Thursday while releasing an assessment report of the performance of the BJP-ruled civic bodies as against the work carried out during his time in office across sectors.

The report card, prepared in association with I-PAC, said that the people of Delhi have experienced the “stark difference” between the two models over the last five years, and that voting for the BJP in the Assembly polls would be an “endorsement of the performance of the municipal corporations”.

The AAP had previously released a report card of its own performance in office. Subsequently, in a major outreach, Kejriwal held seven town hall meetings across all the Lok Sabha constituencies of the city, even as AAP volunteers fanned out across Delhi as part of a door-to-door campaign.

Addressing a press conference at the party’s ITO headquarters, Kejriwal said that people of Delhi will have to choose between two models of governance during the polls on February 8. The AAP had won 67 out of 70 seats in the 2015 Assembly polls, while the BJP trounced the party during the municipal polls of 2017.

The report card released Thursday highlights the “contrast” in the extent of work undertaken by the Delhi government and the MCDs in improving the education sector, healthcare, weeding out corruption, and fulfilling promises made in the past.

“The MCDs have shut 109 schools in the last nine years, while the Delhi government has opened 20,000 new classrooms in their schools in the last five years. The strength of MCD schools in 2011-2012 was 9,85,000, that went down to 7,32,000 in 2018-2019. The Delhi government schools are providing better infrastructure than private schools in the city, with swimming pools, lifts, sports grounds, and complexes.

“Not one dispensary has come up in the MCD-run hospitals in the last seven years, while only one hospital has been added to the list of the existing ones. Most of the MCD dispensaries and hospitals are poorly maintained. On the other hand, the Delhi government has added 450 new mohalla clinics and 26 polyclinics in the last five years. The number of hospital beds has increased from 7,200 to nearly 10,000 and the construction of three new government hospitals is nearing completion,” the CM said.

The issue of sanitation also figured prominently in the report card. Kejriwal charged the BJP with turning Delhi into the “garbage capital of India”.

Hitting out at the CM, BJP MP Vijay Goel said, “Kejriwal is the one who talks about two models of governance, but has himself forgotten that the Delhi government has turned Delhi into a narak. This was said by the SC on the issue of pollution. Delhiites have rejected Kejriwal’s model.”

