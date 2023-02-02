scorecardresearch
Thursday, Feb 02, 2023
Advertisement

Kejriwal’s renewed attack on Delhi L-G ploy to divert media attention from ED chargesheet: BJP

Earlier in the day, Kejriwal had launched a fresh attack on the L-G on the Delhi government’s teacher training programme in Finland.

Arvind Kejriwal, Virendra SachdevaBJP leader Virendra Sachdeva (right) said it was “sad” that Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal was “creating a constitutional crisis in Delhi” by continuously making “irresponsible comments” against the L-G.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal renewed his attack on Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena to “divert media focus” from the Enforcement Directorate chargesheet, which alleged that the Aam Aadmi Party utilised “liquor scam kickback cash” in the Goa Assembly elections, Delhi BJP working president Virendra Sachdeva claimed Thursday.

Earlier in the day, Kejriwal had launched a fresh attack on the L-G on the Delhi government’s teacher training programme in Finland. He cited Punjab’s example to question Saxena over the non-clearance of the file so far, terming it unconstitutional.

Sachdeva termed it “sad” that Kejriwal was “creating a constitutional crisis in Delhi” by continuously making “irresponsible comments” against the L-G. “When Kejriwal contested the first election in 2013, even then he knew that Delhi is a union territory where the L-G has supremacy in administrative arrangements,” he said.

“Since the beginning, he has been in conflict with the L-G and as such his government has many times knocked on the door of various courts but no decision has come in their favour from anywhere,” he added.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Japanese literary giant Haruki Murakami to publish new novel after six years
Japanese literary giant Haruki Murakami to publish new novel after six years
Union Budget 2023 | After targeting rural and urban poor, a 2024 signal: ...
Union Budget 2023 | After targeting rural and urban poor, a 2024 signal: ...
Chhattisgarh: How mohalla classes and online sessions helped students tid...
Chhattisgarh: How mohalla classes and online sessions helped students tid...
Healthcare budget: 157 new nursing colleges on the cards, drive to end si...
Healthcare budget: 157 new nursing colleges on the cards, drive to end si...
Also Read |Kejriwal told businessman that Vijay Nair is ‘his boy’: ED chargesheet in Delhi excise ‘scam’; CM calls it fiction

The result of this “politics of confrontation”, Sachdeva argued, was that the people of Delhi were getting disenchanted with the AAP, which got 62 seats in the Assembly in the 2020 elections, but an analysis of the 2022 municipal elections revealed that the party was able to lead in “only 42 assembly constituencies” in 10 of which the AAP’s candidates “won by small margins of 1,000 votes”.

More from Delhi

“In such a situation, it would be better for his political existence if he leaves the power struggle with the L-G aside and concentrates on the development of Delhi,” Sachdeva added.

First published on: 02-02-2023 at 20:15 IST
Next Story

WATCH: Hanuma Vihari’s one-handed reverse shot for four in Ranji Trophy quarterfinal

BUDGET 2023 LIVE EXPLAINED | Read our analysis of the Budget presented by Nirmala Sitharaman
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 02: Latest News
Advertisement
close