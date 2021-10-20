Kejriwal announces Rs 50,000 per hectare compensation to farmers for crop loss due to rain 

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Wednesday said farmers in the capital who suffered crop damage due to the recent unseasonal rains will get compensation at the rate of Rs 50,000 per hectare.

Heavy rains had lashed the capital on Sunday and Monday. According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), this October has been the wettest in Delhi in 65 years.

“A few days back, some farmers of Delhi came to meet me. They were worried that due to unseasonal rains, their crops were damaged. I want to tell all my farmer brothers that they needn’t worry. I am with you, the government is with you. We are standing with you in every difficulty,” Kejriwal said in a digital press conference Wednesday.

“In the last 5-7 years, since the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has come to power, whenever such an issue has arisen, the government has always come forward to help. Every time we gave compensation of Rs 50,000 per hectare. This is the highest in the country. Somewhere they give Rs 8000, in some other state they give Rs 10,000,” he said.

Kejriwal said the Delhi government does not just make announcements but also makes sure that within three months, the money reaches the accounts of the farmers.

“This time too, I have issued orders that farmers who’ve suffered crop damage will get compensation of Rs 50,000 per hectare. All SDMs and DMs are surveying where all crops have been damaged. The work has begun,” he said.

“I’m hopeful that we will finish the survey within two weeks and that you will get your compensation in your accounts in the next one month, month and a half… If a farmer doesn’t cultivate his land it bothers him, but when he sows crops, spends money on fertilisers and seeds and the investment goes to waste due to crop damage, that pain is much more. They take loans which they aren’t able to repay. I want to tell them we are with you,” he said.