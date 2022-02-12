Kejriwal announces ‘grand show’ on Ambedkar between February 25 and March 12

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Saturday said the Delhi government will hold two shows on B R Ambedkar every day from February 25 to March 12 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium as a part of a “grand show” on the father of the Indian Constitution. He added the daily events will be completely free of cost for the general public.

The mega event was to be held from January 5 onwards originally but was postponed due to the Covid pandemic.

“Babasaheb Ambedkar is considered one of the greatest leaders of our country. He struggled a lot in his life and we all receive a lot of inspiration from his life. He has crores of bhakts and fans around the world. I’m also one of them, I worship him. He struggled all his life and fought for justice for the poor and Dalits. He came from a poor family and ended up becoming the Law Minister,” Kejriwal said in a digital press conference Saturday.

“In December last year during the mahaparnirvana diwas, the Delhi government had taken a decision that we will hold a grand show on Baba Saheb’s life so that Delhi’s people can be inspired by his life. It was supposed to start on January 5 but due to the Omicron Covid wave, it had to be postponed. It gives me pleasure to tell you that it will now start from February 25 and go on till March 12,” he said.

“It will possibly be the grandest show on the life of Babasaheb Ambedkar in the world. There will be two shows every day — at 4 pm and 7 pm. It is completely free of cost for the public but seats are limited so you will need to book your seats in advance for each show,” he said.

“The role of Babasaheb Ambedkar will be played by the well-known TV actor Ronit Bose Roy. It’s being done on a large scale. There will be a 100-feet stage, with a 40-feet revolving stage on top of that,” said Kejriwal, appealing to the public to come in large numbers.

To book tickets, those interested can either call on 8800009938 or visit babasahebmusical.in.