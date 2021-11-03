Kejriwal announces ‘Delhi Bazaar’ web portal for city traders

The Delhi government will set up an online portal called ‘Delhi Bazaar’ to create an online space for all traders, shopkeepers, and service providers in the city, announced Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday.

Hoping that the portal will boost Delhi’s tax revenue, GDP, and employment “rapidly”, Kejriwal said it is expected to be ready by August next year.

“Every industrialist, every shopkeeper, every service provider will get space on this portal. A shopkeeper will be able to display every product available in their shop on this website. Through this, you can take your products to the people across Delhi, people across the country and the world…Anybody sitting anywhere can search for any particular product and all stores keeping that item will show in the search… All of Delhi’s economic activities, products and services will be on one portal,” he said.

Among the features of the portal he highlighted was that of ‘virtual bazaars’. “There is a Khan Market in Delhi. Here also, there will be a Khan Market in which all its shops will be there… The Lajpat Nagar market will also be here… All markets small and big, including DDA markets inside colonies will be there… You can go to this portal, explore a market and shop there,” Kejriwal said.

Another feature Kejriwal spoke about was the potential of organising ‘virtual exhibitions’ of different kinds of products.

On Wednesday afternoon, Kejriwal also commented on visuals of crowded markets during the festive season with people not wearing masks, and requested people to wear masks and go out as little as possible. He also stated that he and his cabinet ministers will be doing a Diwali poojan on Thursday evening at 7 pm which will be telecasted through television channels and appealed to all people in Delhi to join them in prayer, stating that 2 crore people praying together will “produce many good vibrations in the atmosphere”.

