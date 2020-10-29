Kejriwal acquitted in defamation case

Kejriwal was summoned as an accused by the court in 2016 on a criminal defamation complaint filed against him by Bidhuri under IPC Section 500 (defamation).

A Delhi court acquitted Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a criminal defamation case filed by South Delhi BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri. The order was passed by a Special MP/MLA court presided over by Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Vishal Pahuja, who acquitted Kejriwal of all charges.

Bidhuri had alleged that Kejriwal defamed him during an interview with a news channel. He had claimed that during the interview, Kejriwal had falsely said criminal cases were pending against Bidhuri and a Congress leader but the Delhi Police was not taking action against them. Bidhuri claimed no case was pending against him and Kejriwal had defamed him by giving such a statement.

During the trial, Kejriwal’s lawyers urged the court to drop the charges, arguing that it was an hour-long interview and the BJP leader has taken the statement out of context.

