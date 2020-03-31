Kejriwal: 441 evacuated from Nizamuddin markaz COVID-19 symptomatic

Parts of Nizamuddin West were cordoned off after six new cases were traced to the area. (Express Photo by Anil Sharma)) Parts of Nizamuddin West were cordoned off after six new cases were traced to the area. (Express Photo by Anil Sharma))

Over the past three days, 1,548 people were evacuated from the Markaz Tablighi Jamaat in Nizamuddin West, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said. Of these, 441 were symptomatic of COVID-19 and have been sent to hospital for testing, while the others have been quarantined.

New Delhi has seen a surge in COVID 19 cases over the past three days and the CM said the city should brace for another spike, as of the 441 symptomatic, some are expected to test positive.

Delhi has seen two deaths due to coronavirus so far. One person who tested positive flew back to Singapore after submitting test samples. Kejriwal said the government had analysed the cases and that of the 97, only one was on ventilator and two require oxygen. The remaining 86 are stable, he said.

“Of the cases so far, 24 are related to the Markaz, 41 are people who returned from other countries, 22 are relatives of those who have tested positive. We are still looking at the nature of transmission in 10 cases. So far, we have not seen evidence of community transmission,” Kejriwal said.

Calling the organisers of the gathering at the Markaz irresponsible, Kejriwal said on March 12 and 13, many people from across the country and abroad had gathered. Many returned while several others stayed back.

“This disease has gripped the entire world. At a time like this, this (holding a gathering) was a very irresponsible thing to have done. Navratras are on and during this time, there are usually many people in temples, but there is no one this time. Gurdwaras are shut, people are not coming to masjid to pray and are praying at home. Mecca is empty, Vatican City is empty. At such a time to have held such a big gathering was wrong,” he said.

Representatives of the Markaz, meanwhile, said they had been in touch with officials in the area regarding the situation since the past week.

Kejriwal said the Delhi government had written to the L-G, requesting an FIR be registered against the organisers. He also said action will be taken against any officer who is found to have not followed orders on limiting gatherings and the lockdown seriously.

