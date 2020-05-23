Keep record of Covid cases, toll: Delhi HC

The PIL alleged that there was a deliberate attempt by the Delhi government to downplay the seriousness of the spread of the disease and the number of deaths. (File) The PIL alleged that there was a deliberate attempt by the Delhi government to downplay the seriousness of the spread of the disease and the number of deaths. (File)

The Delhi High Court Friday asked the Delhi government and authorities concerned to maintain proper records on the number of people contracting coronavirus and the death toll.

A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan, however, refused to pass an order on a plea seeking to scrap the Death Audit Committee, constituted by the Delhi government.

Noting that the government constituted the panel comprising three doctors, the bench said it is not inclined to interfere with it at this initial stage. The committee audits each death of a coronavirus positive patient in government and private hospitals. The bench disposed of the PIL seeking direction to publish data of confirmed cases and deaths through a daily bulletin every 24 hours, based on figures being provided to the Delhi government by various hospitals.

