Keep Holi politics-free: EC to parties

The Election Commission (EC) of Delhi and the office of the Chief Electoral Officer held a meeting with representatives of airport authority DIAL, Excise & Custom, DEO, the CISF and the Delhi Police (IGI Airport) on Thursday.

Ankur Garg, nodal chief election officer, said, “We want to keep a check on any trail of money, arms or drugs at IGI Airport. If anyone is found carrying Rs 10 lakh cash or 1kg gold, without a satisfactory explanation, the cash or gold will be seized.”

Regarding plans to prevent Holi from being used as political campaign tool, Garg said, “If any candidate or party uses its flag, poster or banner, distributes free food or arranges a gathering, it shall be deemed a violation…”

The EC has allowed sales of colour spray guns with pictures of leaders and symbol of parties. Three flying squads have been posted in each constituency to keep a check on violations. The squads will also keep a check on flow of liquor during Holi.

