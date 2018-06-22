Keep eye on known offenders out on bail: Commissioner Amulya Patnaik

Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik has issued directions to all DCPs. Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik has issued directions to all DCPs.

Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik has issued directions to all deputy commissioners of police (DCPs) to ensure proper surveillance of criminals and repeat offenders who are out on bail or parole. The direction comes weeks after a 38-year-old taekwando teacher, accused in 25 cases of molestation, stalking, snatching and robbery, allegedly raped a woman in her house in south Delhi on May 29.

According to police, he had been arrested at least thrice earlier and was out on bail when he allegedly raped the 27-year-old woman. He was later arrested and sent to Tihar Jail. “When an accused is released or a listed criminal commits a crime again, it would indicate that proper watch was not kept by the police station staff. District DCPs should personally monitor and ensure that proper surveillance is kept over the activity of such listed criminals,” state the directions issued by Patnaik.

He also directed the joint commissioners of police ranges to seek an explanation from the station house officers (SHOs) for “failure” in dealing with such alleged criminals. There are 14 police districts that are divided into six ranges, each headed by a Joint CP-level officer. “As and when a listed criminal commits a crime again, the Joint CP range may seek an explanation from the SHO for such failure,” said the order.

Every week, each police station gets a list of those released from prison from the jail administration via the police headquarters. The police station staff then keep a check on their activities. According to police sources, the court can also direct the accused to visit the police station every week to mark attendance, in case he is a repeat offender or a dreaded criminal. According to NCRB data, the percentage of repeat offenders rose from 15.8% in 2015 to 17.1% in 2016.

The data showed that 93,168 persons were arrested in 2016, of which 15,905 were repeat offenders — convicted at least once in the past. The commissioner has also directed officers to review all existing history sheets/personal files and to upgrade them, keeping in view the profile and activities of the criminal. He also ordered that externment and MCOCA proposals against active and notorious criminals should be invoked to deter them from committing crime.

