Keen to reopen, but not on September 1, say Delhi’s universities

Unlike schools in the capital which said they will reopen on September 1, Delhi’s universities maintained they need a little more time. Delhi University, which had earlier decided to open for science students and then retracted its decision, said it was eager to open.

“We have an important Executive Council meeting on August 31. After that, we will have an internal meeting of some officials, and take a decision on reopening. We are inclined towards opening the university soon, but it will not be possible to open on September 1. We have students coming from all across the country so we need to give them some time. We don’t want to panic them,” said DU Registrar Vikas Gupta.

Jawaharlal Nehru University Rector Chintamani Mahapatra also said the university would open soon but after deliberations. “We have issued so many notices and we have always gone by the DDMA rules, so it (reopening) will definitely happen. The Covid-19 monitoring committee will discuss it once the order comes in. We will need to consider how to open it in a phased manner,” he said.

Asked if the Indian Institute of Technology of Delhi will open anytime soon, Director V Ramgopal Rao said, “We are preparing a schedule for that. Already over 2,000 students are back on the campus, though classes are still being held online. But we hope to start classes soon in physical mode, if the situation remains the same.”

Ambedkar University Delhi, which comes under the Delhi government, also said discussions will be needed. “We are yet to receive the order; once we receive it, we will comply with it. However, our plan to reopen will be chalked out in consultation with our School Deans and all senior stakeholders,” said AUD PRO Anshu Singh.

Jamia Millia Islamia PRO Ahmed Azeem, however, said the university would wait for UGC guidelines before taking any decision. “That is the main determining factor for us since we are a central university. Secondly, we will also consult all our stakeholders and analyse the matter in detail from every angle, before taking the decision to re-open,” he said.