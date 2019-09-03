Kaushal gang member accused in Congress spokesperson’s murder arrested

A day after Kaushal, a Haryana gangster with “150 to 200” cases against him, was taken into remand by Faridabad Police, another member of his gang has been arrested. According to police, Sachin Khedi was on the list of Faridabad district’s “most wanted” criminals, and most recently, was involved in the murder of Haryana Congress spokesperson Vikas Chaudhary.

Advertising

Officers said Khedi was arrested on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, after an encounter that left him injured.

“Around 12.15 am, information was received that gangster Sachin Khedi would come to Faridabad. Checkpoints were immediately set up and, around 1 am, the accused was spotted on his motorcycle at a checkpoint in the area of the Sadar police station,” said Sube Singh, PRO of Faridabad Police.

Police said Khedi caught their attention when, upon being signaled to stop, he tried to break the checkpoint and flee. When personnel from Faridabad Police and Palwal Police followed him, he allegedly opened fire at them.

“The Special Investigation Team followed and warned him, but when he continued to fire at them, they had to retaliate in self-defence. The accused was injured in his leg during the exchange of fire and has been admitted at BK Hospital for treatment,” said the PRO.

Advertising

Apart from the murder of Chaudhary, police said Khedi also has several other cases, including of murder and attempt to murder, registered against him in Faridabad and at least one case of murder at Palwal’s Sadar police station.

“In the murder of Vikas Chaudhary, he was among the people seated in the car that had followed him from his home to the gym…A reward of Rs 25,000 had also been announced by Faridabad Police for him,” said PRO Singh.

Chaudhary had been shot in June this year, while he was getting off his car outside the Equilibrium Gym in Sector 9, where he used to work out. CCTV footage showed two men getting off an SX4 car that had been following him, and opening fire on him before fleeing the spot in the same vehicle.

Although Chaudhary was rushed to the Sarvodaya Hospital, he was declared dead on arrival. Kaushal’s wife and servant are among the four people arrested in the case, with the former claiming she had planned the murder at the behest of her husband, who had “some financial dealings” with Kaushal.

Kaushal was arrested by a joint team of the Haryana Special Task Force and Faridabad Police from the Delhi international airport last week. Officials said during investigations so far, it has emerged he was trying to extort money from Chaudhary and had plotted his murder when the latter failed to pay the amount.

Kaushal is currently in the custody of Faridabad Police, who obtained his remand on Monday for six days. Police say he is being questioned for Chaudhary’s murder as well as other cases registered against him in the district.