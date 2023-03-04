Kattar Hindu Ekta member gets bail in Delhi riots case as court raps police

A Delhi court Friday granted bail to a 22-year-old man accused of being part of a WhatsApp group called ‘Kattar Hindu Ekta’, whose members have been charged with murder by coordinating on the group during the Northeast Delhi riots.

According to the police chargesheet, the WhatsApp group was allegedly created on February 25,2020, to “take revenge on the Muslim community”.

Additional Sessions Judge Pulastya Pramchala granted bail to the accused, Rishabh Chaudhary. This is the first time a member of the group has got bail. The court also pulled up police and cautioned it to “assist in a fair manner, rather than adopting the practice of hide and seek”, after it came to light that it had opposed the accused’s bail application by suppressing material facts.

In this case, the body of the victim, Musharraf, was found with 12 external injuries. The prosecution had arraigned 12 men as accused in this case and booked them under sections of rioting and murder. A court, while framing charges against the accused, had noted that this WhatsApp group “had been formed to kill persons belonging to the Muslim community”.

The court Friday noted that police did not reveal the fact that a witness, who police claimed had identified the accused before them, had in fact turned hostile in court. The judge asked the Delhi Police Commissioner to sensitise all investigating officers (IO) “so as to assist in a fair manner rather than adopting the practice of hide and seek”.

The court said that in the name of opposing the bail application, the prosecution has “attempted to mislead the court, rather than assisting in a fair manner to project a correct picture”, and added that the prosecution and police know that a statement made to police cannot stand before a testimony given to the court.

“Any reply being filed by IO/prosecution must be with the objective to assist the court. For this purpose, it is necessary to have fair and transparent reporting of the facts and situation. If the reply is filed in a jealous manner, thereby suppressing material facts, it cannot be said to be assistance to the court,” the court said.

Advertisement

While opposing the bail application of the accused, the IO referred to a statement of an eyewitness recorded by the police in which he named the rioters.

However, when the judge looked through court records, he found that this eyewitness was already examined by the court, which is contrary to his police statement, where he told the court that “he had not identified any one in the mob”. The court said it was interesting that the statement of this witness was recorded in the presence of the special public prosecutor, but “reply filed by IO today does not refer to such statement”.