Nitish Katara case: Delhi HC upholds dismissal of 2 cops

The Delhi High Court has upheld the dismissal of two policemen who allowed Vikas Yadav, serving a 25-year sentence for the murder of Nitish Katara, to leave his hospital room in AIIMS without parole on the night of Diwali in 2011, when he was facing trial in the case.

“Disciplinary and appellate authorities have said enough, gravity of misconduct established against petitioners is enough to justify punishment…,” said a bench of Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Rajnish Bhatnagar.

It dismissed constable Ramesh Kumar and head constable Ishwar Singh’s appeal against the Central Administrative Tribunal and Disciplinary Authority’s decision, which had agreed with the disciplinary action taken against them in 2012.

The two filed an appeal, contending that neither authority recorded any finding that the grave misconduct found against the petitioners has rendered them unfit for service.

But the HC observed: “We do not find merit in the submission… the Disciplinary Authority… has clearly recorded that in view of the grave and serious misconduct found against the petitioners, their conduct is intolerable…”