Kasol-based tattoo artist arrested for supplying drugs in Delhi

A 20-year-old tattoo artist has been arrested for allegedly supplying drug charas from Himachal Pradesh’s Kasol to contacts in Delhi and Maharashtra. The accused, Jasraj Singh, would allegedly obtain drugs in exchange for tattoos. Kasol is located close to Malana, which is known for the production of charas.

DCP (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said that they had previously received information that Jasraj would come to the Kashmere Gate Metro station to supply drugs. Based on this information, Jasraj was caught along with charas and methaqualone in his possession.

DCP Kalsi said, “Jasraj, a resident of Delhi’s Burari, was a tattoo artist. He shifted to Kasol and started a tattoo business there along with a food corner.”

The DCP added, “He came into contact with drug peddlers and users and developed contacts with them to earn easy money.” Jasraj allegedly started supplying drugs to his contacts in Delhi, police aid, adding that he would also use tattoos as a mode of payment to buy drugs, as he would design expensive tattoos for drug suppliers and receive payment in the form of drugs. He was allegedly headed to Maharashtra with the drugs when the police arrested him.

Based on the 176 grams of charas and 4.6 grams of methaqualone recovered from Jasraj, a case has been filed at the Kashmere Gate Police station under the relevant provisions of the NDPS Act.

Police also said that the accused had been into smuggling at a large scale upto Nagpur, and had been involved in drug smuggling for about a year. One of the people he had received drugs from has also been identified, and raids are being conducted to find him.