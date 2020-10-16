Kashmiri woman claims beaten up by landlady

Police Thursday said they have registered a case against the landlady, Taruna Makhija, on the complaint of the woman, Noor Bhat.

A 22-year-old Kashmiri woman has alleged she was assaulted and called a terrorist by her landlady and a man in her house in East of Kailash, Wednesday night. Police Thursday said they have registered a case against the landlady, Taruna Makhija, on the complaint of the woman, Noor Bhat. Makhija also filed a complaint against Bhat, which is being probed, said police. Bhat hails from Srinagar and lives with her elder sister and friends.

She recently completed her graduation from Amity University and moved into the house five months ago.

“On Wednesday, Makhija called us and complained of theft at Bhat’s home. Bhat, however, alleged Makhija was the one who broke the locks, removed furniture, stole her clothes and Rs 20,000. A case has been registered at Amar Colony police station against Makhija and an unidentified man under sections of house-trespass, violence, theft and insulting the modesty of a woman,” said DCP (Southeast) RP Meena.

Police said there have been conflicts between the two previously over rent and payment of electricity bills. Makhija alleged Bhat and her friends don’t pay rent on time and stole furniture belonging to her from the house. Bhat denied the allegations: “We have always paid rent on time. We didn’t pay the electricity bill once as it was Rs 30,000. We complained to BSES but Makhija sent a man to remove our electric meter and he hit me.”

Bhat claimed she was at her cousin’s house Wednesday when Makhija called and told her someone had broken into her house and taken all the furniture.

