Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik admitted to RML hospital after hunger strike in Tihar jail

The Tihar jail administration admitted Yasin Malik, who had been on a hunger strike for four days, to Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital Tuesday evening after the doctors noticed some fluctuations in his blood pressure. The Kashmiri separatist leader stopped eating food in the jail from July 22 alleging that his case was not being investigated properly and he was put on intravenous (IV) fluid or glucose.

Malik, sentenced by a special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in Delhi earlier this year, is serving two life sentences and varying jail terms, all running concurrently, under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Senior jail officials told The Indian Express that Malik refused to eat on Friday and declared an indefinite hunger strike. “Initially, the jail officials met with him and tried to convince him to end his strike, but he refused. From July 24, he was on intravenous fluid or glucose, but the doctors found that there was some fluctuation in his blood pressure. They later took him to RML hospital where they have admitted him for further treatment,” a senior official said.

Malik, the head of the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF), was arrested by the NIA in 2019 in connection with an overarching terror-funding case that it had opened in 2017. In its first information report (FIR), the NIA said Kashmiri separatists were receiving funds from Pakistan, including Hafiz Saeed of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LoT) and Syed Salahuddin of the Hizb-ul-Mujahideen, to foment trouble in the Valley through stone-pelting, burning down of schools, and organising strikes and protests.

The NIA arrested over a dozen separatists in the case, including Malik, Asiya Andrabi of the Dukhtaran-e-Millat, and Shabir Shah of the Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party.