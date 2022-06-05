‘1990 is repeating, Kashmir wants action’: Arvind Kejriwal slams BJP over targeted killings in J&K

Highlighting the targeted killings and exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from Jammu and Kashmir, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday urged the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Union government to “get over with the meetings” and “take action on the ground” in the Kashmir Valley.

Addressing the AAP’s ‘Jan Akrosh Rally’ at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi in solidarity with Kashmiri Pandits, Kejriwal said: “Whenever there is a murder in Kashmir, it comes in the media that the home minister (Amit Shah) has called a meeting. Too many meetings have been held but people are dying. Now, the country and its citizens want action. The Kashmiri Pandits want action. What is the action plan for the Kashmir valley?” asked Kejriwal.

Kejriwal said that the Pandits are being forced to move out of Jammu and Kashmir as government employees, teachers, police and army personnel are getting killed by insurgents in a repeat of what happened in 1990, alluding to the killings and mass exodus that happened more than three decades ago.

“Once again, hundreds of Kashmiri Pandits are being forced to leave their homeland. It happened in 1990 and is happening again in 2022. What is the BJP government doing? How many meetings will you do in the name of an action plan? It seems that the BJP cannot handle Kashmir,” said Kejriwal.

Kejriwal also alleged that the BJP government had forcefully signed a bond with around 4,000 Kashmiri Pandits, according to which they could not move out of Kashmir and work in other cities. “The BJP government should immediately cancel the bond and allow people to work and live wherever they want,” he said.

“I request the BJP and its leaders to not do politics in the name of Kashmir and Kashmiri pandits. Rather than playing dirty politics, they should fulfill the demands of Kashmiri pandits, provide security to them and tell them about the action plan you made for them to tackle the ongoing situation in the valley,” the Delhi chief minister said.

Kejriwal also hit out at Pakistan for allegedly sponsoring terrorism in Kashmir. “I want to tell Pakistan to not do petty tactics and support terror activities in the Valley. Kashmir was part of India and it will always remain ours. If every Indian citizen stands (up) to fight, Pakistan will not remain.”

The rally was also attended by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Environment Minister Gopal Rai, AAP senior leaders such as Saurabh Bhardwaj and Sanjay Singh and nearly 600-700 party workers, including some Kashmiri Pandits.

Sisodia said: “We have gathered here today to wake the deaf and mute BJP’s central government up. Our Kashmiri Pandit sisters and brothers are being killed due to the failures of the BJP government. The government which gained votes in the name of Kashmiri Pandits has now stepped back and left them to die.”

The Kashmir valley has witnessed at least 16 targeted killings, including that of police officials, teachers and sarpanches, since January this year. The AAP has been that alleging that the killings happen due to the incompetence and failures of the BJP government at the Centre, which revoked the special status of Jammu and Kashmir with the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019.

