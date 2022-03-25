Kashmiri businessman denied hotel room: cops file FIR, OYO delists it

A businessman from Jammu & Kashmir was allegedly denied accommodation at an OYO hotel in Jahangirpuri, with the staff citing “police orders”. Police have registered a case against the hotel for denying the man accommodation and blaming them for it.

The alleged incident took place Wednesday at Hotel Pleasant Inn, which the businessman, Faisal, had booked online.

In a video shot by the man, he can be heard saying: “I booked the room with Oyo Hotels. Why are you not accepting my Aadhaar card? I can give other IDs like a passport.” To this, the woman at the counter replies, “Sir, passport kaha ka hai?” The man says it is from Kashmir and asks why they are not accepting his ID. When he asks the woman to give him a reason, she says: “We have been asked by police to not allow anyone with a J&K ID.”

Faisal told The Indian Express that he got a room at another hotel. “I don’t wish to take any action. It was humiliating to stand there and have to ask

for a room… They had no reason and kept taking the police’s name… I often travel all over North India for work. This has happened for the first time,” he said.

In a statement, Oyo said: “We have taken the hotel off our platform immediately. Our rooms and hearts are open for everyone, always. This is not something we will compromise on, ever. We will definitely check what compelled the hotel to deny check-in…”

The hotel management did not respond to calls and messages seeking a comment.

Police have booked the hotel under IPC section 153 B (1) (imputations, assertions prejudicial to national integration). DCP (Northwest) Usha Rangnani said, “In the video, staff are heard saying they are cancelling the booking because police directed them. We have not given any such directions. It is absolutely false.”