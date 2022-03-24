Put The Kashmir Files on YouTube, everyone will watch it: Kejriwal on BJP demand to make movie tax-free

In a scathing attack against BJP, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that if BJP wants everyone to watch the movie The Kashmir Files, filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri should release it on YouTube so that it is available to everyone.

🗞️ Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️

This comes a day after BJP legislators in the Delhi assembly interrupted the ongoing budget session, demanding that the movie The Kashmir Files be made tax free in the state, Chief Minister Kejriwal said that if the filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri wants everyone wants to watch the movie, he should release it on YouTube so that it is available to everyone.

Aaj sare desh ki saari Bharatiya Janata Party ek picture ke poster laga rahi hai gali-gali main. Isliye rajneeti karne aaye thi? Picture ke poster lagane? Apne bachhon ko kya javab doge?… 8 saal kendriya sarkar chalane ke baad agar kisi desh ke pradhan mantra ko Vivek Agnihotri ke charno main sharan leni pade, toh iska matlab hai uss pradhan mantra ne 8 saal main koi kaam nahi kia… Keh rahe hain Kashmir Files tax free karo. Arre, YouTube pe daal do, free hi free ho jayegi. Tax free kyun kara rahe ho? Itna hi tumhe shauk hai, vivek Agnohotri ko bol de, YouTube pe daal dega. Saari picture free hai, saare jane dekh lenge ek hi din ke andar, (Today, BJP across the country is putting up posters for a movie in every street. Did you come into politics to do this? What will you tell your children when you go home… If a Prime Minister of a country, after running a country for right years, has to seek refuge in the feet of Vivek Agnihotri, it means he hasn’t done anything in his tenure. They are saying make Kashmir Files tax free. Put it on YouTube, it will be free for all. Why do you want it to be tax free? If you want this done so badly, tell Vivek Agnihotri and he will put it on YouTube. Everyone will watch it in one day),” Kejriwal said.

The movie has already been declared tax free in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Uttarakhand, Chandigarh and Himachal Pradesh among other states.

“I read it in a newspaper yesterday, that a BJP MLA in Haryana was screening the movie for free in a park. Vivek Agnihotri tweeted immediately, asking (Haryana CM) Manoharlal Khattar to make sure that people buy the tickets to the movie. Some people are earning crores of rupees in the name of Kashmiri pandits and you (BJP) leaders have been asked to put up posters. What are you doing! Open your eyes. They are treating you like sheep,” Kejriwal added.

Kejriwal also said that the BJP had not been of any help to the people of Delhi, where all work was done by his government.

“Even Hitler employed his lackeys. What did you get? Did your children get jobs, made arrangements for food and power? Only Kejriwal works for you. I have jobs to 12 lakh youngsters of Delhi, imoroved schools and hospital. If someone is unwell in your house, Kejriwal gets them medicine, not (Prime Minister) Modi. I want to tell all BJP workers and supporters, open your mind a bit and stop this mindless following. They are treating you like sheep. All of you quit BJP and join AAP. You will be respected, we will not make you raise false slogans and we won’t make you put up posters of these false movies either. Do whatever, don’t promote a movie. You came into politics to do bigger, better things,” he said, as laughter rang out in the Vishan Sabha.