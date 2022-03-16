After ‘The Kashmir Files’ release, Delhi police asked to make security arrangements in mixed population areas

Deputy commissioners of police (DCP) in all of Delhi’s districts have been asked to make elaborate security arrangements in areas with mixed populations to avoid any untoward incident during the screening of the newly-released movie The Kashmir Files

In a letter issued on March 14 to all DCPs of districts, PCRs and traffic, the DCP (special branch), said, “The movie is based on the lives of Kashmiri Pandits and reportedly is based on true events. It depicted the barbarism committed against Kashmiri Hindus in its crudest form. The film’s trailer purported to portray Muslims slaughtering Kashmiri Pandits, thereby, injuring the community’s sentiments.

The letter asks all district DCPs to make adequate precautionary measures, keeping in view the sensitivity of the matter. “Adequate police arrangements by local police, including women staff, PCR and traffic are suggested, especially in mixed population areas to handle the situation tactfully,” the letter states

The DCP said in the letter it is claimed “the one-sided view of the event could possibly trigger violence between communities.” The official said, “In Karnataka’s Bhatkal, people have even started protesting with a demand to screen the film in movie theatres against the limited screening of The Kashmir Files in the local cinemas. In some movie theatres, the audience was heard chanting slogans against the terrorists and enemies of India.

The letter also states, “The communal situation in Delhi is still fragile since the 2020 northeast Delhi riots. Due to the recent hijab controversy and the Haridwar Dharam Sansad hate speech against the Muslim community, it cannot be ruled out that even a minor incident may create communal tension between both communities and affect the law and order situation.

Directed by Vivek Agnihotri, the movie is based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits in the early 1990s. It has been declared tax free in some BJP-ruled states, including Haryana, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh.