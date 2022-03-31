Kashmir Files echo in East MCD too as fists fly in House

From fistfights to slippers being raised at each other, pandemonium broke out during the East Delhi Municipal Corporation house meeting Wednesday over a comment made by Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for his statements on The Kashmir Files.

A senior official said councillors of both parties had “manhandled” each other.

The house proceedings began by condoling the death of former chairman of the standing committee Ishwari Das Mahajan. Later, the AAP councillors alleged that Gupta had insulted Kejriwal at a rally. He was referring to Gupta’s statement in which he had repeated party spokesperson Tajinder Bagga’s abuse of Kejriwal. Gupta, though, had said that he did not associate with the comment.

Leader of opposition, AAP’s Manoj Tyagi, while speaking, came near the chair of Leader of the House BJP’s Satpal Singh. This led to an argument followed by supporters of both getting into a scuffle.

The commotion lasted for around an hour after which three to four councillors were marshalled out, including Tyagi.

Mayor Shyam Sundar Agarwal said it was mostly nominated members who engaged in the commotion. “I have written to the L-G demanding a lifetime ban on them. But this time it was only AAP people who engaged in the fight. One of their councillors hurled a chappal.” Tyagi alleged BJP members used “physical force” and “unparliamentary language” and “manhandled many AAP members, including women”. He said he was thrashed by BJP members while speaking against Gupta’s statement.

In the past five years, AAP and BJP councillors have clashed four times — thrice in the East MCD and once in the North MCD.