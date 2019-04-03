Toggle Menu
Kashmere Gate police station picked as best in Delhihttps://indianexpress.com/article/cities/delhi/kashmere-gate-police-station-picked-as-best-in-delhi-5655554/

Kashmere Gate police station picked as best in Delhi

As per a spokesperson, maintenance, cleanliness and a de-addiction drive launched near Hanuman Mandir were among factors that helped the station clinch the award.

Kashmere Gate police station has been judged the best in the capital, in the annual ranking of police stations for 2018 by the Ministry of Home Affairs, police said Tuesday.

Police chief Amulya Patnaik awarded a certificate of excellence to SHO of Kashmere Gate Devender Kumar. Also in attendance were SCP (Law and Order) Sandeep Goyal, JCP Rajesh Khurana and DCP (North) Nupur Prasad.

As per a spokesperson, maintenance, cleanliness and a de-addiction drive launched near Hanuman Mandir were among factors that helped the station clinch the award.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Man found with bullet in bag at IGI gets HC relief
2 Lid off kidnapping racket: JCB digs up ground as police search for body parts that may have been buried
3 Delhi: Year on, project to remove vilayati kikar makes no headway