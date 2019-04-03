Kashmere Gate police station picked as best in Delhi

Kashmere Gate police station has been judged the best in the capital, in the annual ranking of police stations for 2018 by the Ministry of Home Affairs, police said Tuesday.

Advertising

Police chief Amulya Patnaik awarded a certificate of excellence to SHO of Kashmere Gate Devender Kumar. Also in attendance were SCP (Law and Order) Sandeep Goyal, JCP Rajesh Khurana and DCP (North) Nupur Prasad.

As per a spokesperson, maintenance, cleanliness and a de-addiction drive launched near Hanuman Mandir were among factors that helped the station clinch the award.