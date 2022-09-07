scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Sep 06, 2022

Kartavya Path is ready

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the stretch on Thursday after 6 pm and most roads in and around the area will be shut between 6 pm and 9 pm.

Six new parking lots; over 400 benches; amphitheatres for public performances; 64 toilets for women, 32 for men and 10 for the differently abled; underpasses for barrier-free crossing. (Express photo by Abhinav Saha)

Offices and departments located in the New Delhi district will remain shut after 4 pm, and officials will be asked to work from home on Thursday, as the inauguration of the Central Vista Avenue, which is expected to be renamed to Kartavya Path today, is scheduled in the evening.

Read |Rajpath as Kartavya Path: Duty calls, again
16 permanent walkway bridges are some of the new features at the India Gate and Rajpath lawns. (Express photo)

The revamped Central Vista avenue, which is slated to be inaugurated Modi on Thursday, includes around 16.5 km of granite walkways that lie parallelly along both sides of Rajpath. The canals that lie on either side of Rajpath now have bridges over them connecting the walkways that run alongside. A total of 16 bridges, eight over each of two canals, have been laid out. The lawns have been spruced up. Underpasses, that also have ramps for differently-abled persons, have been built along the stretch to allow pedestrians to cross over.

Explained |From Kingsway to Rajpath to Kartavya Path of Central Vista: a short history of Delhi’s century-old stretch

The stretch includes storm water drains to prevent waterlogging of the lawns. Efforts were made to ensure the space is well-lit with five rows of light poles installed along the stretch. Infrastructure like power cables and pipelines have been laid in underground trenches. Amenities will include toilet blocks and vending kiosks.

64 toilets for women, 32 for men and 10 for the differently abled. (Express Photo)

In the lead up to the inauguration of the Central Vista on 8th September, the Delhi Traffic Police have issued a traffic advisory for that day, anticipating a large number of arrivals post-inauguration.

The Traffic Police announced general traffic diversions from 6 pm to 9 pm on several roads to ensure the safety of children and pedestrians, and smooth traffic movement in New Delhi District. The diversions (beginning at the C Hexagon at each road) would stretch from Tilak Marg to the Bhagwan Dass Road Crossing, Purana Qila Road to Mathura Road, Shershah Road to Mathura Road, Dr Zakir Hussain Marg to Subramanian Bharti Marg Crossing, Pandora Road to Subramanian Bharti Marg Crossing, Shahjahan road to Q point, Akbar Road to R/A Mansingh Road, Ashoka Road to R/A Jaswant Singh Road, KG Marg to Madhav Rao Scindia Marg Crossing, and Copernicus Marg to Madhav Rao Scindia Marg Crossing.

The Traffic Police also announced several diversion points for buses from 6 pm to 9 pm, requesting the DTC, DIMTS and others to plan accordingly.

The DTC has also been asked to organise a ‘park and ride’ facilities to the C-Hexagon from Bhairon Road, Rajghat, Connaught Place and Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

Visitors have been advised to avoid cabs and private vehicles and use these facilities instead.

Largest ever drug bust, value Rs 1,200 cr

