Karol Bagh Hotel Arpit Palace fire HIGHLIGHTS: 17 dead, Kejriwal announces Rs 5 lakh aid for family of deadhttps://indianexpress.com/article/cities/delhi/karol-bagh-hotel-fire-live-updates-delhi-dead-5579226/
Karol Bagh Hotel Arpit Palace fire HIGHLIGHTS: 17 dead, Kejriwal announces Rs 5 lakh aid for family of dead
Delhi Karol Bagh Hotel Arpit Palace Fire Today HIGHLIGHTS: The victims include one woman and child who tried to escape the fire by jumping out a window of Hotel Arpit Palace.
Delhi Karol Bagh Hotel Arpit Palace Fire Today LIVE Updates: A massive fire that broke out at Hotel Arpit Palace in Delhi’s Karol Bagh area early Tuesday morning claimed at least seventeen lives. The victims also include one woman and a child who tried to escape the fire by jumping out a window. Delhi Fire Services chief Atul Garg said the death toll could rise. At least nine people have been injured.
Garg also said that the entire four-storey hotel, which has 35 rooms, was booked by a family which was in Delhi for a function. At least 25 fire tenders responded to a call at 4.30 am to conduct rescue operations. Delhi government has ordered a magisterial inquiry into the incident.
Live Blog
At least 17 people have died in a fire at Hotel Arpit Palace in Delhi's Karol Bagh. Follow highlights
Delhi govt orders probe into hotel fire
The Delhi government has ordered a magisterial probe into a massive fire at a hotel in central Delhi's Karol Bagh area on Tuesday in which at least 17 people were killed, its Home Minister Satyendar Jain said. "We have ordered for a magisterial inquiry into the case. Seventeen people have died, most of them of suffocation. Apparently, there were lapses (from the hotel administration's side) and action will taken against those found guilty," he said.
Gautam Gambhir slams callous regulators after Karol Bagh fire
Former India and Delhi cricketer Gautam Gambhir has hit out at the regulators in the aftermath of the tragic fire at Hotel Arpit Palace in the capital’s Karol Bagh area early Tuesday (February 12) morning. The cricketer stated the hotel is near Gautam Gambhir Foundation’s office and was aware of the rules and regulations being ignored in the name of commercial interests. He tweeted, “It’s so sad to see the callousness of regulators with regards to building laws being traded with loss of human lives. This hotel is right next to the GGF office and I know first hand how parking rules, building laws are conveniently flouted for commercial interests. Disgusting.” Read More
Kejriwal announces Rs 5 lakh compensation for those killed in hotel fire
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal visited the fire site and announced Rs 5 lakh compensation to the next of kin of those killed in a massive fire that swept through a hotel in central Delhi's Karol Bagh area in the early hours of Tuesday.
Singer Vishal Dadlani condoles loss of life, says alternate day will be announced for the show
DELHI CONCERT RESCHEDULED: Saddened by the news of the fire and casualties at Karol Bagh in Delhi. Naturally, our thoughts are with the victims, so the Delhi Govt and I have decided not to do the show today. An alternate date will be announced. Apologies to those inconvenienced. pic.twitter.com/KGgNy5PmbS
Manish Sisodia postpones Delhi govt's anniversary function at IGI stadium
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said Delhi govt has cancelled the fourth anniversary celebrations in view of hotel fire that killed 17. Sisodia said: "In view of the sudden tragedy in Karol Bagh where many lives were lost, the proposed function at IGI stadium scheduled on 12.02.2019 at 6 pm stands postponed. A new date will be intimated in due course. Requisite action be taken by the ACL Department."
PM Modi expresses condolences over loss of life due to fire
Deeply saddened by the loss of lives due to a fire at Karol Bagh in Delhi.
I convey my condolences to the families of those who lost their lives.
Buildings violating norms will be sealed, says Satyendar jain
Satyendar Jain said, "According to building bylaws, buildings cannot be over four-storeys (parking + four storeys) in this area. But I found several constructions across the area in complete violation of the norms. I have ordered the fire department to review all the buildings and submit daily reports starting today. Buildings that have violated the norms will be sealed." "There are brazen violations here (in this area)", Jain added.
Delhi Home Minister Satyendar Jain at the fire site
Delhi Home minister Satyendar Jain inspected the Karol Bagh Hotel after the fire. He ordered a magisterial inquiry into the incident. (Express photos by Mallica Joshi)
Karol Bagh hotel fire: Sheila Dikshit expresses sorrow over deaths
I express my sorrow at the tragic death of several innocent people in a fire at #ArpitHotel in #KarolBagh. Our brave firefighters are working amidst extremely difficult circumstances to rescue those who are stranded in the building.
Most of the people died due to suffocation, says Satyendra Jain
Delhi Minister Satyendra Jain on fire in Karol Bagh hotel: 17 people dead and 2 injured. Most of the people died due to suffocation. Strict action will be taken against those found guilty of negligence. District Magistrate has ordered inquiry pic.twitter.com/2JVLVvH0m8
Fire at Karol Bagh hotel comes a week after blaze at Noida's Metro hospital
The fire at Hotel Arpit Palace comes a week after a massive fire broke out in the ICU of Metro Hospitals and Heart Institute at Noida Sector 12. According to officials, 66 patients were in the hospital, including 16 in the ICU, when the fire broke out around noon. No one was seriously injured and all the patients were evacuated, with most transferred to the hospital’s branch in Sector 11, a few hundred metres away.
At least 25 fire tenders present at the spot
At least 25 fire tenders are present at the spot to douse the flame. The victims include one woman and child who tried to escape the fire by jumping out a window. Read More
Welcome to our LIVE blog. At least nine people died after a fire broke out at Hotel Arpit Palace in Delhi’s Karol Bagh area early Tuesday morning. Rescue operations are underway. Follow to get the latest updates.
Delhi Karol Bagh Hotel Arpit Palace Fire Today LIVE Updates: While 13 bodies were shifted to Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) hospital, the remaining four were taken to Lady Hardinge Medical College and BLK Hospital.
The fire comes a week after a massive fire broke out in the ICU of Metro Hospitals and Heart Institute at Noida Sector 12. According to officials, 66 patients were in the hospital, including 16 in the ICU, when the fire broke out around noon. No one was seriously injured and all the patients were evacuated, with most transferred to the hospital’s branch in Sector 11, a few hundred metres away.
Delhi govt orders probe into hotel fire
The Delhi government has ordered a magisterial probe into a massive fire at a hotel in central Delhi's Karol Bagh area on Tuesday in which at least 17 people were killed, its Home Minister Satyendar Jain said. "We have ordered for a magisterial inquiry into the case. Seventeen people have died, most of them of suffocation. Apparently, there were lapses (from the hotel administration's side) and action will taken against those found guilty," he said.
Gautam Gambhir slams callous regulators after Karol Bagh fire
Former India and Delhi cricketer Gautam Gambhir has hit out at the regulators in the aftermath of the tragic fire at Hotel Arpit Palace in the capital’s Karol Bagh area early Tuesday (February 12) morning. The cricketer stated the hotel is near Gautam Gambhir Foundation’s office and was aware of the rules and regulations being ignored in the name of commercial interests. He tweeted, “It’s so sad to see the callousness of regulators with regards to building laws being traded with loss of human lives. This hotel is right next to the GGF office and I know first hand how parking rules, building laws are conveniently flouted for commercial interests. Disgusting.” Read More
Kejriwal announces Rs 5 lakh compensation for those killed in hotel fire
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal visited the fire site and announced Rs 5 lakh compensation to the next of kin of those killed in a massive fire that swept through a hotel in central Delhi's Karol Bagh area in the early hours of Tuesday.
Singer Vishal Dadlani condoles loss of life, says alternate day will be announced for the show
Manish Sisodia postpones Delhi govt's anniversary function at IGI stadium
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said Delhi govt has cancelled the fourth anniversary celebrations in view of hotel fire that killed 17. Sisodia said: "In view of the sudden tragedy in Karol Bagh where many lives were lost, the proposed function at IGI stadium scheduled on 12.02.2019 at 6 pm stands postponed. A new date will be intimated in due course. Requisite action be taken by the ACL Department."
PM Modi expresses condolences over loss of life due to fire
Buildings violating norms will be sealed, says Satyendar jain
Satyendar Jain said, "According to building bylaws, buildings cannot be over four-storeys (parking + four storeys) in this area. But I found several constructions across the area in complete violation of the norms. I have ordered the fire department to review all the buildings and submit daily reports starting today. Buildings that have violated the norms will be sealed." "There are brazen violations here (in this area)", Jain added.
Delhi Home Minister Satyendar Jain at the fire site
Delhi Home minister Satyendar Jain inspected the Karol Bagh Hotel after the fire. He ordered a magisterial inquiry into the incident. (Express photos by Mallica Joshi)
Karol Bagh hotel fire: Sheila Dikshit expresses sorrow over deaths
Most of the people died due to suffocation, says Satyendra Jain
Death toll rises to 17 in fire at Karol Bagh hotel
The death toll has risen to 17. While 13 bodies were shifted to Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) hospital, the remaining four were taken to Lady Hardinge Medical College and BLK Hospital.
13 dead bodies are at RML hospial
Five including one dead and four injured have been taken to lady Hardinge medical college. 13 dead bodies are at Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) hospital.
Karol Bagh hotel fire: Here are some of the pictures of the fire
Delhi Fire Services chief Atul Garg said the death toll could further rise. (Express photos by Tashi Tobgyal and Mahendra Singh Manral). See more
Watch: At least 9 dead in fire at Hotel Arpit Palace in Karol Bagh
Fire at Karol Bagh hotel comes a week after blaze at Noida's Metro hospital
The fire at Hotel Arpit Palace comes a week after a massive fire broke out in the ICU of Metro Hospitals and Heart Institute at Noida Sector 12. According to officials, 66 patients were in the hospital, including 16 in the ICU, when the fire broke out around noon. No one was seriously injured and all the patients were evacuated, with most transferred to the hospital’s branch in Sector 11, a few hundred metres away.
At least 25 fire tenders present at the spot
At least 25 fire tenders are present at the spot to douse the flame. The victims include one woman and child who tried to escape the fire by jumping out a window. Read More
Welcome to our LIVE blog. At least nine people died after a fire broke out at Hotel Arpit Palace in Delhi’s Karol Bagh area early Tuesday morning. Rescue operations are underway. Follow to get the latest updates.