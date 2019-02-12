Karol Bagh Hotel Arpit Palace fire HIGHLIGHTS: 17 dead, Kejriwal announces Rs 5 lakh aid for family of dead

Delhi Karol Bagh Hotel Arpit Palace Fire Today LIVE Updates: A massive fire that broke out at Hotel Arpit Palace in Delhi’s Karol Bagh area early Tuesday morning claimed at least seventeen lives. The victims also include one woman and a child who tried to escape the fire by jumping out a window. Delhi Fire Services chief Atul Garg said the death toll could rise. At least nine people have been injured.

Garg also said that the entire four-storey hotel, which has 35 rooms, was booked by a family which was in Delhi for a function. At least 25 fire tenders responded to a call at 4.30 am to conduct rescue operations. Delhi government has ordered a magisterial inquiry into the incident.