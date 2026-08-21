Karol Bagh heist: 2 men smash SUV window, flee with Rs 2 crore jewellery

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Jewellery worth over Rs 2 crore was stolen from a jeweller’s SUV in Delhi’s Karol Bagh by two men who allegedly smashed its rear window and fled with three bags and a suitcase on Wednesday.
Police suspect the men had been following the vehicle. Three people have been detained for questioning in connection with the case.
The jeweller, Kanhaiya Lal, runs a jewellery business called SKG Kundan Crafts. He had come to Delhi on August 18 along with his son, Dhruv Soni, and a staff member on business. The group stayed at a hotel in South Delhi.
On August 19, Lal met several jewellers at the Greater Kailash-M Block market before heading to Karol Bagh for another business-related visit.
According to his police complaint, he was carrying three backpacks and a suitcase. The backpacks contained gold and diamond jewellery, a laptop and an Aadhaar card, while the suitcase contained clothes.
Police said around 5.30 pm, the group parked their SUV on Arya Samaj Road, opposite a Canara Bank branch. Lal, his son and the employee left the bags and suitcase inside the vehicle and went to a nearby Bikanervala restaurant to eat something.
Police said two men on a motorcycle had allegedly been following the SUV for some time. When the group went inside the restaurant, the suspects allegedly approached the parked vehicle and used a catapult to break the rear window.
The suspects then hurriedly removed the three bags and suitcase from the SUV and fled the spot on their motorcycle, police said.
When the group returned around 7.15 pm, they found the rear window of the vehicle shattered and the bags missing.
DCP (Central) Rohit Rajbir Singh said, “A PCR call regarding the theft was received at Karol Bagh police station on August 19, following which local police reached the spot near Bikaner Chowk. A case was registered and an investigation was launched. The Crime Team, Special Staff and Anti-Auto Theft Squad inspected the spot and examined CCTV footage from the surrounding area. During the investigation, two suspects wearing helmets and travelling on a motorcycle were identified.”
The motorcycle was subsequently traced to its registered owner, who, along with his two brothers, has been detained for questioning, the DCP added.
Police said efforts are underway to recover the stolen jewellery and identify other persons, if any, involved in the crime.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram