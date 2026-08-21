Karol Bagh heist: 2 men smash SUV window, flee with Rs 2 crore jewellery

The jeweller had left the vehicle parked outside a restaurant in Karol Bagh when the suspects allegedly broke the window and stole the bags. (AI-generated for representation)

Jewellery worth over Rs 2 crore was stolen from a jeweller’s SUV in Delhi’s Karol Bagh by two men who allegedly smashed its rear window and fled with three bags and a suitcase on Wednesday.

Police suspect the men had been following the vehicle. Three people have been detained for questioning in connection with the case.

The jeweller, Kanhaiya Lal, runs a jewellery business called SKG Kundan Crafts. He had come to Delhi on August 18 along with his son, Dhruv Soni, and a staff member on business. The group stayed at a hotel in South Delhi.

On August 19, Lal met several jewellers at the Greater Kailash-M Block market before heading to Karol Bagh for another business-related visit.